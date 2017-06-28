Best Strapless Bra for a Fuller Bust: Panache Black Label Quinn Bridal Bra

Every woman, no matter her bra size, should have the option to wear a strapless dress on her wedding day. That's why so many D+ women swear by Panache, a brand that knows how to make the perfect bras for a larger bust.

So it's no surprise that Panache—specifically its glammy Black Label—is the behind the Quinn, this season’s best new bridal style bra. Offering unbelievable support and comfort for larger busts, the Quinn incorporates fit and comfort into a pretty, lace style. Contour microfiber cups have underwire for consistent support and a smooth shape, while a lace-covered band under the cup with a crossed elastic in the front offers even more support. The sides and back of the Quinn have a wide, sew-on silicone gripper at the top and bottom edges for maximum hold. Detachable straps convert the bra into a racerback or classic straps—perfect for that reception dress change.

Panache has given women with larger busts access to all the strapless wedding dresses they want, and we are loving it!