Best Speech Writing Service: Speech Tank

For the close friends and family selected to share a few words on the big day, it can get pretty nerve-wracking. And even for those blessed with public speaking prowess, finding the exact right thing to say is still half the battle. Speech-writing itself is a gift not everyone has, but two experts are here to guide the rest of us.

Brooklyn-based writers Marisa Polansky and Kristine Keller founded Speech Tank, after helping countless peers with speeches. The result is a company that specializes in one-of-a-kind speeches for every occasion under the sun.

Here’s how it works: Starting with a free consultation via phone, you’ll discuss your situation, whether you need a speech from scratch or just final edits on your own brilliant draft. If you’re starting with a blank page, after the consultation will come a draft, more discussion, and revisions thereafter.

Polansky is a published author and editor, and Keller boasts an M.A. in psychology from New York University, which helps her ask the right questions to get the best stories.

“When you’ve got a lifetime of memories with someone, it can be hard to pick your best ones,” Keller tells InStyle. “Speech Tank helps decide what to include and what’s best left on the cutting room floor.”

Knowing what not to say might be the most important part.