Best Shapewear: Spanx's OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

If you’re looking for shaper that compresses but still offers comfort, you have to go for tried-and-true Spanx. Over the years, I have tried many shapers and Spanx still holds up as an innovator with technology that makes a woman feel like, well, a woman.

The OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit should be your go-to if you’re wearing a gown with straps. It looks hardcore, but the piece is not what you think—it’s comfortable and will be a welcome extension to your gown.

Regardless of your size, this is an essential shaper that will take away any imperfections, such as bra straps and underwear lines. It’ll also help with any thigh chaffing, never fun, let alone on your big day.

I recommend the flesh-tone version that works perfectly with most skin tones. (It also comes in black). As long as the straps of your gown cover the shoulders, you will have one comfortable secret weapon.