Best Shapewear Bodysuit: Yummie Cooper Halter Bodysuit

If you’re looking for extreme compression and uncomfortable waist cinching-like qualities, this is not the bodysuit for you. But if you’re looking for smoothing, comfort, and a neckline that works with some of the most popular wedding gown silhouettes, help is here!

First off, let’s just state the obvious: this bodysuit is beautiful, made from a very soft lace material that's stronger than it looks when it comes to shaping. What also separates this onesie from competitors is an adjustable halter neck and the thong back.

For those with a larger bust, it's a game changer. Instead of too-short halters that pull and weigh heavily on your neck, this one has an adjustable neckline that accomodates a variety of bra sizes. The bodice is also highly adjustable: women with longer torso can let it out and women with shorter torso can pull in. It’s a very smart construction that makes shaping easier and less overwhelming.

BUY: Yummie Cooper Halter Bodysuit, $118; yummielife.com.

The darts at the bust add support to the chest, however, if you are looking for a more va-va-voom look, feel free to add in inserts to add a little boost. The plunging neckline doesn’t expose too much and keeps the breasts covered without the need for multiple adjustments throughout the day.

The words comfort and shapewear rarely go hand in hand, but this baby made me feel good and streamlined my look. While I'm not the biggest fan of a thong bodysuit, the adjustable neck, which helps relieve the thong if it’s pulling too tight. Overall, this is a smoothing piece handles major problems you may have with plunging necklines, low-backs, or unflattering lines.