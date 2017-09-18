These Breathtaking Resorts Will Make Your Hawaiian Honeymoon Unforgettable

When it comes to popular honeymoon spots, Hawaii is the undisputed winner. Of course, this is a title that the Central Pacific islands totally deserve. Lush forests give way to gold-sand beaches, majestic waterfalls plunge over rugged cliffs, and that warm and friendly Aloha spirit the locals are famous for, are enough to make you fall in love with the volcanic islands.
But all this abundance of natural sights also means tourists are pretty much everywhere. So if you are a newly-wed couple who want to spend some time de-stressing after the craziness of wedding planning, rubbing elbows with other travelers at Waikiki Beach is probably not what you had in mind for your romantic honeymoon.
Thankfully, there are resorts who offer plenty of fun activities geared toward couples that you and your S.O. can enjoy in a secluded locale. Here, we rounded up 5 gorgeous Hawaiian properties that are a perfect fit for honeymooners.
1. Hotel Wailea, Maui
Voted one of the best hotels in Hawaii by Travel+Leisure magazine, Hotel Wailea is also the only Relais & Chateaux property in the state of Hawaii. It caters exclusively to couples so you can enjoy an unprecedented level of privacy and exclusivity. While here, you can choose from a variety of activities such as kite-surfing classes, mixology lessons, or canoeing.
For more information, visit: hotelwailea.com
2. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Maui
If you're looking for a truly authentic Hawaiian experience, then you're going to love the Westin Nanea. Located on the picturesque Ka’anapali Beach, the resort offers 390 luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas. Enjoy whale-watching, snorkeling, sailing, windsurfing, or scuba-diving, but don't forget to pay a visit to the resort's cultural center dedicated to promoting and preserving Polynesian art and customs. The resort has even partnered with local fitness instructors to bring you an hour-and-a-half workout class that includes exercises rooted in ancient Hawaiian culture.
For more information, visit: westinkaanapali.com
3. Turtle Bay Resort, Oahu
Calling all adventure-seeking couples. If cage-diving with sharks and surfing are on your bucket list, then head to the Turtle Bay Resort located in Oahu's picturesque North Shore. Whether you're craving adrenaline-inducing experiences by air, water, or ground, this property has it all. Outrigger canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding, snorkeling and eco-kayak tours in glass-bottomed kayaks are just a few of the highlights you and your husband can take advantage of in the 850-acre property, which also has its own surf school, by the way.
For more information, visit: turtlebayresort.com.
4. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Hawaii
While you can definitely spend your days relaxing pool-side at this 5-star resort, let's be honest—that's not how really cool memories are made. The property's list of "unforgettable experiences" include a day-long paddle tour exploring the island's coastline and secluded coves, a private helicopter tour that starts at sunrise and ends at sunset (so yes, plenty of Instagram potential there), and our favorite—the "pop-up volcano experience" that includes a helicopter ride to the active Kilauea Volcano where you will witness flowing lava.
For more information, visit: fourseasons.com
5. Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu—Autograph Collection, Kauai
The fact that movies like Jurassic World and Avatar were filmed in Kauai should tell you something about what to expect when you land on the "Garden island." Lush tropical rainforests cover much of the island that is also home to several breathtaking state parks like Waimea Canyon State Park and Napali Coast State Park. Your personal concierge at Koloa Landing Resort will assist you in creating an itinerary that's tailored to your preferences so you can make the most of your time in this truly magical place.
For more information, visit: koloalandingresort.com