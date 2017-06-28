Best Online Stationer: Wedding Paper Divas

We may live in the age of evites, but when it comes to weddings, it is de rigueur to mail a good old paper invitation. And just like with everything else related to your big day, you'd want your stationery to reflect the theme and aesthetic of your wedding.

That's what Wedding Paper Divas does best—it offers exclusive designs, created in collaboration with up-and-coming and established artists and brands, that can be personlized to accommodate the couple's preferences. They've worked with BHLDN, Marchesa, and Claire Pettibone, just to name a few.

The company, which was founded by three friends in 2006, offers everything you'll ever need for your wedding—from save-the-dates to thank-you notes, even favors and small gifts, for a variery of wedding themes.

RELATED: Bride-to-Be Tara Lipinski Gave Us the Scoop on Every Detail of Her Engagement Party

They put an emphasis on design and quality, exceeding in both, so it's not a surprise that even celebrities have turned to Wedding Paper Divas when they needed beautiful wedding stationery. When Pitch Perfect actress Anna Camp got hitched at a beautiful outdoor California ceremony, she enlisted their help to create her invitations.

VIDEO: The Cost of Wedding Invites

You can also find a lot of tips and inspiration on the website—photos of real couples, a wedding budget calculator, and, of course, a comprehensive stationery guide.