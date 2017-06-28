Best Online Shop for Honeymoon Lingerie: Journelle

We know how the story goes: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the fantastical honeymoon getaway filled with wanderlust adventures, an exotic locale, and, yes, gorgeous lingerie. Right? That’s how it works, right? If you’re nodding your head yes, and just so happen to be in the market for some jaw-dropping lingerie, then might we introduce you to Journelle—aka the one place for all your underpinning needs. And by the one place, we really do mean the one place—Journelle carries a myriad of lingerie designers, from effortless bohemian label, For Love & Lemons to dolce vita enthusiasts, La Perla to revolutionary shapewear from Yummie by Heather Thomson. Thoughtfully curated and yet seemingly endless, Journelle offers a multitude of seriously must-have lingerie you can’t help but to add-to-cart.

Don’t think all Journelle has is just lingerie, by the way. You’ll also find a wealth of on-trend swimwear and pajama sets so chic you can’t help but to brainstorm ways to work them into everyday wear. Add to that a full page of accessories—everything from candles to beauty products to the bedroom miscellaneous (frilly lace handcuffs, anyone?).

VIDEO: What Makes a Wedding Gown So Expensive?

Oh, and the cherry on top: The site is color coordinated for all you type-A lingerie shoppers out there. Sold.