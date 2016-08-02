16 Timeless and Gorgeously Romantic Old Hollywood Weddings

The only thing more nostalgic than watching Old Hollywood movies is watching Old Hollywood stars getting married. Basically, IRL icons + vintage fashion + black and white photography = too much goodness to handle. On that note, here are 16 Old Hollywood couples on their wedding days, and yes—it goes without saying that this entire list should be copied onto your "wedding inspo" Pinterest board.
1. Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer
Audrey Hepburn wore a Balmain gown with elbow-length gloves for her 1954 wedding to Mel Ferrer. It was her first marriage, but unfortunately didn't last. Our love for her dress, however, is eternal.
2. Audrey Hepburn and Andrea Dotti
Another wedding, another fabulous dress. Hepburn wore Givenchy to her 1969 wedding to Andrea Dotti, but the best part of her outfit is clearly that head scarf. The Queen of England approves.
3. Clark Gable and Carole Lombard
Gone with the Wind star Clark Gable got married to Carole Lombard in 1939, after meeting on set of 1932's No Man of Her Own. Sadly, Carole died in a plane crash in 1942.
4. Brigitte Bardot and Roger Vadim
French it-girl Brigitte Bardot (just 18 at the time) married director Roger Vadim in 1952, wearing a self-designed dress with a muff. Because if you don't wear a muff on your wedding day, you aren't living life.
5. Brigitte Bardot and Jacques Charrier
After divorcing Vadim in 1957, Bardot married Jacques Charrier in 1959, and opted to wear a pink gingham gown. Honestly, not sure what's better—this or the muff.
6. Bette Davis and Arthur Farnsworth
Bette Davis was a legit movie star when she married innkeeper Arthur Farnsworth in 1941, making her the Matt Damon of her time (you know, marrying a normal and whatnot).
7. Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds is making the case for wedding day fringe, and making it well. The star's wedding portrait with Eddie Fisher is pure Old Hollywood gold, but hey, they year was 1955.
8. Elizabeth Taylor and Conrad Hilton Jr.
In which Elizabeth Taylor makes shoving cake into Conrad Hilton's mouth the most romantic-looking thing ever. Also, that veil. Bless you, 1960.
9. Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner
Frank Sinatra was known for his affairs, but he put a ring on Ava Gardner's finger in 1951. They divorced six years later, but reportedly remained friends for life. Probably because they bonded so hard over this delicious cake.
10. Grace Kelly and Rainier III, Prince of Monaco
It doesn't get more Old Hollywood that Grace Kelly's wedding to Prince Rainer. This dress is one of the most copied of all time (Kate Middleton, anyone?), and it's easy to see why.
11. Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart
We have so many heart-eyes for Bogie and Bacall cutting the cake at their 1945 wedding. Though Lauren Bacall was a young bride at just 20, she and Bogart were head-over-heels and remained married until his death in 1957.
12. Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli
This is a photo of Judy's second wedding (she had five total) in 1945, when she married director Vincente Minnelli. Yep, the same Vincente who is Liza Minnelli's dad.
13. Marilyn Monroe and James Dougherty
Back when she was Norma Jean, 16-year-old Marilyn Monroe got married to James Dougherty. But get this — their 1942 marriage only lasted four years thanks Dougherty being against Marilyn's career in the spotlight. Boy, was he off base.
14. Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio
Marilyn Monroe got married to Joe DiMaggio in a simple town hall ceremony circa 1954, but that doesn't mean it was lacking in style. Check out Marilyn's fur collar and bouquet of...what appear to be gloves?
15. Rita Hayworth and Prince Aly Khan
Grace Kelly isn't the only princess on this list, y'all. Rita Hayworth married Prince Aly Khan in 1949, and cut her wedding cake with a straight up sword.
16. Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood
Only Natalie Wood could make wearing a hooded lace wedding cape look this chic. Pretty cutting edge for 1957.