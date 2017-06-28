Best Hair Accessories Line: Colette Malouf

A veil may be a wedding day staple, but the tulle headpiece isn’t for everyone. Good news is that there are a number of gorgeous alternative hair accessories on the market you can choose from to elevate the style you’re going to wear when you tie the knot.

While there are so many options worth nixing the veil for, one hair-accessory brand continuously churns out chic pieces for brides-to-be. From feather embellished flower crowns to crystal barrettes, Colette Malouf has accessories for everyone, whether your wedding style is boho or full-on glam.

Created in her New York atelier, each accessory in the designer’s eponymous line is crafted with superior materials and designed with so many different face shapes and hair textures in mind that every bride is likely to find a piece that compliments her wedding style and hair type.

And if you’re a believer in cost-per-wear, you’ll find Colette Malouf accessories even more appealing. None of the pieces are too over the top, so you can wear them again for another formal event but still look special on your wedding day.