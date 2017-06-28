Best Low-Back Bra: Asos Low Back Bra Converter

Do you want the support of a regular bra on your wedding day but don’t want to give up that beautiful low back silhouette? We found the genius bra solution to get you that gorgeous back shot without compromising your comfort.

Asos Collection has created the Low Back Bra Converter, which you can purchase in a pack of two in both nude and black. The converter hooks on to your bra clasp and then wraps around your stomach and hooks back on to the other clasp. This solution separates the back straps and pulls them down giving them a deep V shape.

Courtesy

BUY: Asos Low Back Bra Converter, $16; asos.com.

Usually low back bras need to have a longline silhouette in order to then have a lower back, this style is more like a corset then a bra. Adding on more fabric and boning, this type of bra does not give the same support as a classic t-shirt bra. With the low back converter you don't have to get a brand new bustier-style bra to get a lower back, now you can just add on these special converter straps and change the whole style of your bra. The converter strap is adjustable just like any other bra strap and it is suitable for all bras with hook and eye fastenings.

VIDEO: Tips For Planning a Wedding on a Budget

Change your standard bra into a low back bra in a matter of seconds, it is amazing!