Best Honeymoon Resort in Paris: The Shangri-La

For couples looking for a chic honeymoon sans sand, what better destination than the City of Light? There’s a reason Paris has a reputation for romance. It drips in style and sophistication, and there’s no shortage of things to see and do, or of ways to relax.

STAY: For a splurge, book into the Shangri-La Paris. The hotel used to be home to Prince Roland Bonaparte (he was Napoleon’s grandnephew, in case your French history isn’t up to par) and it certainly feels regal. Its swanky Right Bank location just outside Jardins du Trocadero lends itself to incredible views of the Eiffel Tower and the River Seine. Within the hotel there’s an indoor pool, fitness center and full service spa as well as a bar, which you can very conveniently call ‘Le Bar’.

If you’d prefer to spend a bit less on accommodation consider Hotel Mathis, which is in the same area as the Shangri-La, or Hotel Providence Paris in the Haute-Marais.

VIDEO: How to Save Money on Your Honeymoon

SEE, PLAY, EAT: Regardless of where you stay, when you’re in Paris it would be criminal not to enjoy the delicious food and wine, incredible art and boutique shopping (yes, even if you have room service and a balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower). Go for a romantic stroll along the Seine to the Louvre, then take advantage of the fact that sitting side-by-side in sidewalk cafes is not a faux pas in Paris (you’re on your honeymoon!) and enjoy people watching. It’s worth walking up tree-lined Avenue d’Iéna to the Arc de Triomphe as the sun is going down and then back down the Champs-Elysée to see the lights, but skip it for the shopping: it’s known as a shopping mecca, but most of the stores are available in the U.S.

If you do want to spend a little time shopping, stop by Merci, which is a three-story warehouse filled with homewares. Their linen sheets are popular and will make a great honeymoon souvenir. Yasmine Eslami is another great stop: the designer worked for Vivienne Westwood and as artistic director of swimwear for Eres. She stocks exactly the type of lacy, barely-there underthings that we imagine a French woman would wear on her honeymoon