Best Honeymoon Resort in Marrakech: La Sultana

If a vibrant, energetic city is your idea of a perfect honeymoon, go to Marrakesh. The city has a constant buzz, delicious cuisine and endless culture and shopping.

STAY: La Sultana blends the architectural influences of hundreds of years of Moroccan history into its 28-room hotel, and accents them with decorative tiles, stained glass and brightly colored fabrics. Some of the rooms are riads, which are traditional Moroccan houses where the windows face inward: if you want lots of light, book one of the suites with an outward-facing balcony. La Villa des Orangers is another stunning hotel: they use patterns and prints inside the rooms, and the common areas juxtapose clean, sweeping lines with intricate patterns. Most of the rooms include private terraces so that guests can sunbathe comfortably, as well as fireplaces for cozy winter stays. Both have extra packages for honeymooners—La Villa des Orangers’ even includes a hot air balloon flight.

VIDEO: How to Save Money on Your Honeymoon

SEE, PLAY, EAT: As for dining, both hotels have on-site restaurants, and La Sultana offers cooking classes. To eat out, Al Fassia is known for its Moroccan cuisine, and Latitude 31 blends traditional and modern Moroccan flavors (and has a vegetarian menu, too).

La Sultana and La Villa des Orangers are both a short drive from the Medina, which is an impressive collection of monuments, including a mosque, the Kasbah and gardens, that has landed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The souks, or bazaars, are also a must-do when in Marrakesh. Even if you’re not shopping to buy, wander through for the experience. Both hotels have spas on site, and there are plenty of public bathhouses, called hammams, scattered throughout the city. Marrakesh is also home to beautiful, incredibly detailed gardens. Check out Le Jardin Secret (literally: the secret garden). Its name probably comes from the fact that it’s just opened to the public for the first time ever—and it’s been around for over 400 years.