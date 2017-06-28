Best Honeymoon Resort in The Maldives: Soneva Resort

Type #Maldives into Instagram’s search bar at your own risk. You may lose the next few hours scrolling through photos of powdery white sand, clear turquoise water with fish swimming just below the surface, tropical fruits and tanned couples. If there’s a dream destination for a honeymoon, it’s probably this archipelago of over a thousand islands, surrounded by reef and lagoon, in the Indian Ocean.

STAY: Stay in a Soneva resort for unmatched luxury. They have three locations: one is in a UNESCO reserve, another is in a private lagoon and the third is a resort on a yacht. The accommodation is unreal. Soneva Jani, in the private lagoon, has villas with private pools, retractable roofs and waterslides from the top floor straight into the lagoon.

Another amazing option is Centara Ras Fushi Resort in North Malé Atoll, which has villas on the beach and on the water. We recommend the ‘overwater’ villas—there’s no luxury quite like sitting on your front deck with your toes in the Indian Ocean. Centara Ras Fushi also only allows guests 12 and older and caters to romantic getaways.

SEE, PLAY, EAT: Both resorts have several options for dining, from dinner served at the beach to cocktails served in a hammock over the ocean. If you can peel yourselves out of your villa—which, let’s be honest, there’s really no need to—across the atoll there are plenty of things to do, including the typical snorkeling, diving and speed boating. You can also go ‘coral gardening’ and help to plant corals as part of an ecosystem preservation project.