18 Super Cute Gift Ideas Your Bridesmaids Will Love

Your bridesmaids will be by your side not only on your wedding day to make sure everything goes smoothly, but also during the entire wedding planning process. They will sacrifice a lot of their personal time (and money) to keep you happy and they are doing it all because they love you. So it's only appropriate that you thank them with a nice and thoughtful gift.
If you are asking everyone to jet off to an exotic locale, then consider offering them a beauty travel set or a luxury passport holder. Getting hitched in a romantic barn wedding? Then opt for a set of handcrafted products for a soothing spa experience from Mooresville, Alabama. Or, if you are going to be a city bride, surprise your bridal party with a pair of ultra chic Eddie Borgo earrings.
Scroll down to see our favorite gift ideas that your bridesmaids will love.
1. diptyque Votive Candle Set
Available at nordstrom.com | $90
2. Quartz-Topped Box
Available at anthropologie.com | $198
3. Cocoa Butter Truffles Bathtub Soaks
Available at uncommongoods.com | $28
4. Lilly Pulitzer PASSPORT COVER
Available at lillypulitzer.com | $24
5. Lilly Pulitzer VOTIVE CANDLE SET
Available at lillypulitzer.com | $38
6. Aromachology Custom Scent
Available at myaromachology.com | $90/50 ml.
7. MONICA VINADER A-Z Alphabet Letter gold-plated pendants
Available at net-a-porter.com | $120
8. OMOROVICZA Discovery Set
Available at net-a-porter.com | $95
9. Lollia Petite Handcream Set
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $45
10. EDDIE BORGO Idle gold-plated cubic zirconia earrings
Available at net-a-porter.com | $85
11. Estee Lauder Beautiful to Go Set
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $56
13. "Explorer" Travel Wallet
Available at anthropologie.com | $42
15. Handmade Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin
Available at uncommongoods.com | $32
16. Birth Month Mini Dish
Available at uncommongoods.com | $44
