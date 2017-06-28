Best Budget Wedding Dress Retailer: ASOS

According to The Knot's wedding survey for 2016, the average amount of money spent on a wedding dress is $1,564. That is a lot of money, especially if you're not planning on getting hitched Russian oligarch-style, but rather in a more intimate, and less lavish way. In the past, the moment a dress got a "wedding" label, its price skyrocketed and brides-to-be had to prepare to pay up. Well, not anymore.

Since 2015, online retailer ASOS has been taking over aisles everywhere thanks to its beautiful wedding dresses that cost a fraction of higher-end styles.

Their latest collection, perfect for the vintage and boho brides, consists of multiple silhouettes—from the classic mermaid to a sweet midi-length number — with prices ranging from $102 to $473. Tulle, lace, and sateen are often draped and the result is simply gorgeous.

VIDEO: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Wedding

ASOS Bridal also launched a separate Wedding Guest line, inspired by the roaring '20s, so your bridal party can also look like a million bucks without actually paying that much.