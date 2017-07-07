5 Audiobooks to Find Bridal Bliss Before the Big Day

Wedding season is in full swing, and we're sure every bride-to-be getting hitched in the next couple of months can use some distraction from stressful wedding planning and upsetting family drama over seating arrangements.
There is no better way to give yourself a little break than a book poking fun at the ridiculous madness weddings have become nowadays. With some help from Audiobooks.com, we curated a list of five fun and romantic wedding stories for brides to listen to before their big day.
From Jamie Lee's hilarious commentary of modern day wedding planning to Eat, Pray, Love Elizabeth Gilbert's examination of marriage and social expectations, these audiobooks will help you de-stress before the next dress appointment or vendor meeting alert shows up on your phone.
1. The People We Hate at the Wedding, by Grant Ginder
No family is perfect and, unfortunately, sometimes it takes a wedding for that to come out. This hilarious story about a dysfunctional clan that’s gathered in England for a wedding proves that even in the most flawed family relationships are based on love.
2. Committed: A Skeptic Makes Peace with Marriage, by Elizabeth Gilbert
At the end of her best-selling memoir Eat, Pray, Love, Elizabeth Gilbert finally found love with Felipe but they both swore to never get married (having been scarred by their previous marriages). But now things have changed and Gilbert tackles her fear of getting hitched by examining “compatibility, infatuation, fidelity, family tradition, social expectations, divorce risks and humbling responsibilities.”
3. The Bride Wore Size 12: A Novel, by Meg Cabot
Heather is about to get married and has already enough on her plate, when Fate assigns her another project—solving a mysterious murder.
4. The Engagements, by J. Courtney Sullivan
This book tells the story of four unique marriages, with all their ups and downs, proving that there is no right way or universal formula to a successful relationship, but your own.
5. Weddiculous, by Jamie Lee and Jacqueline Novak
Comedian, actress, and TV writer Jamie Lee takes an honest (and very funny) look at what wedding planning has turn into these days, and offers some practical advice on how to deal with wedding-related stress.