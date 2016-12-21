12 Wedding Moments That Prove 2016 Didn't Totally Suck

We can probably all agree that 2016 will go down in history as one of the worst years in recent memory. High-profile celebrity splits (Brangelina, we're looking at you), tragic deaths, a presidential campaign that turned very ugly very fast, war, conflicts ... should we keep going or you got the idea? But we're not going to talk about how bad 2016 was (very bad).

Because we always see the glass half full, we'd much rather focus on the moments that shined some much needed light on our days for the past year. Below, we rounded up 12 moments that we'd like to relive again while waiting for 2016 to end.

1. Joe Biden officiated a wedding.

VP/Twitter

Vice president Joe Biden obtained a temporary certificate just to officiate the wedding of two long-time White House staffers in his home (sans his Ray Bans, sorry). And just for this one day in August, everything in the world was right.

2. This supermodel wedding in Greece.

The Bride 👰💕 and her squad 👯👯👯👯👯👯 #mykarana A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 7, 2016 at 7:57am PDT

When former Victoria's Secret Angel Ana Beatriz Barros tied the knot on the sunny Greek isle of Mykonos she invited all of her supermodel girlfriends, and this is what the result looked like (basically she had the most gorgeous bridal party ever).

3. Pippa Middleton got engaged.

Anthony Devlin/PA Images

Financier James Matthews popped the question to Kate Middleton's little sister while the two were on vacation in northwest England. A few days later Pippa was spotted in London flaunting a huge sparkler, and now we can't wait for their nuptials. Can you blame us?

4. Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson’s super cute secret wedding!

Truly the happiest day of my life @m_phelps00 thank you @boonestudios for capturing this day 😘 A photo posted by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:11am PDT

When we were all glued to our TVs this summer watching Michael Phelps win gold medal after gold medal at the Olympics, who would have thought that just two months prior the swimmer had tied the knot with Nicole Johnson in a secret ceremony in Arizona?

5. This magical Alice in Wonderland-themed wedding.

Jaroslaw Kozlowski Photography/HotSpot Media

Mismatched teacups, playing cards, antique teapots, and a real rabbit! When a Polish couple decided to go 'down the rabbit hole' together, they took their guests on a magical journey to Wonderland, and we loved every element of it.

6. Dianna Agron’s Valentino wedding dress.

Beautiful as hell, her wedding is so special like her, perfect wedding dress 😍💞💗🔥💗😍😍 #DiannaAgron A photo posted by Darren is Hedwig (@gleecastnew) on Oct 17, 2016 at 8:04am PDT

When Glee actress Dianna Agron tied the knot to Mumford & Sons's Winston Marshall in Morocco, she made sure her dress resembled something out of a One Thousand and One Nights fairy tales. Her pick? A stunning nude dress by Valentino embellished with sequins and beading.

7. Miranda Kerr’s engagement ring.

A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Aug 28, 2016 at 10:10pm PDT

As we mentioned, among the many high-profile celebrity breakups this year, there were also several reminders that love is not dead and Miranda Kerr's engagement to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel was one of them. The model showed off her gorgeous round-cut sparkler on Snapchat (surprise, surprise) and made us all a bit jealous of it.

8. This underwater proposal in Iceland.

We love it when people think outside the box when it comes to marriage proposals. Don't get us wrong—we have nothing against the classics, but, when Jennifer Don popped the question to her boyfriend in the cold waters of Iceland, all we could do was admire her creativity.

9. The guests wore white at Christian Siriano’s beautiful wedding.

Missing all our girls from our beautiful #wedding party. #sirianowalsh A photo posted by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Jul 24, 2016 at 7:05pm PDT

If you ask us for our favorite wedding this year, Christian Siriano's all-white ceremony might just top our list. The designer and his fiancé, Brad Walsh, got married in their country home in Connecticut in the presence of a slew of Hollywood beauties all dressed in white.

10. This romantic engagement in Prague that took two years to plan.

Sarah Stein for Flytographer

When your boyfriend is a descendant of French writer Alexandre Dumas, you'd probably want to take your time to plan the perfect engagement. And this is exactly what travel blogger Sonja Lishchynsky did. The result is nothing short of breathtaking. We'd say—two years well spent, Sonja.

11. This couple’s reason not to accept gifts at their (fabulous) wedding.

Fabian Alvarez

Ashley Taylor Cooper and Ernesto Argüello's love story reads like something out of a Hollywood movie, and their wedding was just as glamorous. But the best thing about it? They refused gifts and donated their entire registry to charity.

12. Ciara's wedding dress.

We are The Wilsons! A photo posted by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 6, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

Make that Ciara's wedding, actually. The singer had the nuptials of our dreams, PERIOD. She said "I do" to Russell Wilson in a fairy tale castle in England while clad in a showstopping Roberto Cavalli gown.