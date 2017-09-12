Having weighed the pros and cons between low chignons and braided updos—as well as dewy and fresh faced versus dramatic and red-lipped—the time has finally come to apply a day-of look that's been perfectly personalized to fit your unique style. But what if there was a way to customize your beauty look even far beyond the norm? With a variety of brands leaning towards completely custom routes in terms of makeup and skincare, it's easier than ever to create a beauty routine that's all your own. From lipsticks, to foundations, to palettes, why not create a line of your own bespoke products that are sure to make a lasting impression far beyond your wedding day.
Scroll down to find out where you can customize your makeup to ensure that you look utterly flawless.
1. Giella Get Glossed Lip Gloss
A key accessory in your day-of clutch of makeup essentials, a gorgeous lip gloss can go a long way when faced with the task of pulling together a stunning bridal look. One way to make this glossy staple all your own is to customize a vibrant color, or subtly saturated creation, using Giella's virtual Lip Bar to generate a product that's just for you. Choosing from over 25 different shades of airy pinks and rosy reds, the possibilities are endless, topping off your chosen shade with a concentrated amount of shimmer—chosen by you—and your own glossy formula. This unique gloss also makes a perfect gift for your ride-or-die bridal party.
Available at Giella | $20
2. Bite Lip Lab
If lipstick is more your forte, then chances are you've explored the wildly popular Bite Beauty Lip Lab that gives customers the chance to make a completely custom lipstick from scratch. With locations in New York, San Francisco, and Toronto, this haven for the beauty obsessed gives customers the chance to create a custom shade from over 200 of Bite's exclusive pigments. Next, pick a finish ranging from glossy sheer to matt crème, and finally chose a scent with a hint of citrus, vanilla, or an assortment of other deliciously fruity aromas. Another perk of this beauty marvel, experiencing first hand the steps it takes in making a makeup essential that you'll cherish as a newlywed and beyond.
Available at Bite | Up to $150
3. Finding Ferdinand The Rosé
For makeup lovers who appreciate the uniqueness of an assorted palette, this personalized product from Finding Ferdinand makes choosing highlighter, blush, eye shadow, and bronzer an artistic experience. Whether your strictly into eye shadows and crave a plethora of colors to curate your wedding day look, or have a knack for highlighters and blush tints, crafting a one-of-a-kind palette that suits your skin tone and shade makes getting ready feel even more glamorous. A combination dream for brides who want a variety of choices, you won't want to be without one of these vibrantly hued palettes before walking down the aisle.
Available at Finding Ferdinand | $60
4. The Body Shop Shade Adjusting Drops Liquid Foundation
With a goal of becoming flawlessly undetected by the naked eye—while also counteracting undertones that can otherwise make skin look unfavorable—foundation has become a beauty product synonymous with struggle. Finding the perfect product to match with your unique skin tone and preferred shade is a fight battled by a majority of makeup mavens. What better way to ensure a shade that harmoniously blends with your unique pigment than a completely customizable foundation. The Body Shop's Shade Adjusting Drops Liquid Foundation transforms any flush into a natural tint that can be adjusted to suit light or dark tones.
Available at The Body Shop | $14