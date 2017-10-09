11 Beautiful Wedding Gowns for Curvy Figures

Fact—bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and this is something we should celebrate. Some of us are not made to wear size 0 and we like it that way. So when it comes to choosing a wedding dress, the best thing to remember is: pick something that will flatter your body type and accentuate your best assets.

Sweetheart necklines and mermaid silhouettes always look elegant (and sexy!) on a curvy figure. If you'd like to visually accentuate your waist, opt for an A-line gown with a jewel-encrusted belt or a sash.

Keep scrolling to see 11 of our favorite wedding dresses for curvy figures you can shop right now.

