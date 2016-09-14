Anna Camp Changed into a Super Sassy Look for Her Wedding Reception

Anna Camp may have gone for a princess-like ball gown when she and Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin said "I do," but when it was time to let loose at the reception, she changed it up.

The 33-year-old actress just revealed she wore a second wedding dress on their big day this past Saturday, September 10, in Santa Ynez, California. It's quite a departure from the over-the-top Reem Acra number—which we've now seen from every angle—and we love it.

This Hayley Paige design is obviously much shorter than her first gown, landing just above the knee. More importantly, it's the lace bodice, plunging neckline, and feathery skirt that really makes it an eye-catching look. Topping off this sassy and flirty dress is a pair of high-top Chuck Taylors. Too cool, right?

In a snapshot from Astin's Instagram, we can see just how amazing Camp looked in the outfit switcheroo as the newlyweds posed alongide their wedding planner.

Wedding planner of the century over here!! Thank you to @tessalynevents for making our dream wedding!! You rock! A photo posted by Skylar Astin (@skylarastin) on Sep 13, 2016 at 11:34am PDT

It's a fact: Two wedding dresses are more fun than one!