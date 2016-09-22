You Can (Kinda) Own Angelina Jolie's Engagement Ring

If you're still in mourning over the loss of the biggest celeb couple to grace the face of the earth, you're not alone—but there's an inexpensive way to remember the Brangelina love story forever.

Earlier this week news broke that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are divorcing—after having recently celebrated their two-year anniversary—and, while they've both given statements about the split, it still stings. So, for anyone wanting to remember this A-list duo, their most stylish fans can be the owner of a $47 replica of the engagement ring Brad gave Ang.

Jason Merritt/Getty

The knock-off jewelry, brought to you by Eve's Addiction (H/T: Elite Daily), is a 9-carat cubic zirconia imitation of the original 16.9-carat ring that cost $500,000. All you have to do is add to your online cart, hit the buy button, and you'll be soaking in your own piece of the Brangelina magic in no time at all—seriously, it ships out to you within 24 hours. This option, of course, is probably just for the mega-fans out there.

This might be your only chance to connect with the Mr. & Mrs. Smith couple before it's all over because—let's get real—there's no way you can afford any of their real estate.