How To Get Amal Clooney's Timeless Wedding Day Beauty Look

We find it hard to believe it's already been three years since George and Amal Clooney's fabulous Italian wedding. The human rights lawyer and actor married in a star-studded, weekend-long event that was literally the stuff of (destination wedding) dreams. Their civil ceremony and reception took place in Venice (therefore only accessible by boat which is so romantic), and while there were enough celebrity guests to keep the paparazzi busy for days, all eyes were on the bride.

She accessorized her stunning off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown with a floor-sweeping veil. And her beauty look was as elegant as ever. Clooney chose to let her lustrous hair down and kept her makeup minimal and timeless—a winning combination in our book. That's why, on their third wedding anniversary, we are bringing you all the details on how to re-create Clooney's dreamy bridal look.

Hair

"[...]Begin with Body Builder Mousse by Kevin Murphy at the root for volume and hold, then blow dry the hair from wet to dry," says Stefanie, hairstylist at the Los Angeles-based studio Page Beauty. "With thick hair texture like Amal's, its important to squeeze dry with a towel once or twice maximum to avoid frizz. Next, run two pumps of Young Again Oil, also by Kevin Murphy through the ends to give the hair a soft and smooth appearance."

Next up, blow out the hair with a boar bristle brush in small sections and pin up in a pin curl. Once the entire hair is blown out, let sit for 15 minutes to allow it to cool down and hold the curl. Remove the pins and shake out the hair. Gently lift your hair with your fingers to loosen the look, and finish with Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray by Oribe.

Makeup

"First, prep your skin using your go-to moisturizer and add Wonderglow Skin Primer from Charlotte Tilburry to get that luminous and glowy look," says makeup artist Archangela Chelsea Yusuf.



Use your full coverage foundation and add a little bit of Nars Creamy Concealer to hide any imperfections.



"You don't want to use too much powder or it will make your makeup look cake-y. My favorite all-time setting powder is definitely the one by Laura Mercier. Apply some under your eyes and on your T-zone," Yusuf suggests.

Then add a little bit of blush and some Lakme Cosmetics Moonlit Highlighter to get that glow on your cheekbones.



"Amal already has beautiful eyebrows, so just brush your eyebrows and apply some eyebrow powder from Anastasia to shape and fill them in," Yusuf adds.



"Her eyes are really simple. Grab the bronzy eyeshadow color and just use one warm color for this look. Any eyeshadow would do. Then, shape the inner corner of your eyes with very dark eye pencil and apply some mascara on the lashes," she says.



Lastly, apply your favorite nude lipstick and your timeless look is complete.