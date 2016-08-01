Looking Back on Bachelor Nation's Most Spectacular Weddings

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette don't have amazing track records for couples staying together, but every now and then a guy and gal find love in a hopeless place and actually get married. And sometimes, said wedding is televised for the world to watch. Actually, scratch that: these weddings are televised almost all the time, because Bachelor Nation couples love their audience almost as much as they love each other.
Let's re-live the reality TV romance, shall we?
RELATED: Is THIS the Ring JoJo Fletcher Will Be Proposed to With?
-
1. Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried
Desiree Hartsock designed her own wedding gown when she walked down the aisle to Bachelorette winner Chris Siegfried, but audiences didn't get to see their nuptials in action. The couple chose not to televise their January 2015 wedding in Palos Verdes, instead opting for a more intimate affair after 20 months of dating. Amusingly, Desiree asked that there not be any red roses at the event, saying, "They're not my favorite."
-
2. Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe
After getting engaged in Thailand during The Bachelor, Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe got married in an epic televised ceremony in January 2014 at Four Seasons Biltmore Resort in Santa Barbara. Sean started crying as soon as he saw his bride, and their vows (recited in front of Sean's dad) were truly beautiful. "Every time I look up at you, my heart fills with love sprinkles," Catherine said. "Every time I kiss you, my whole body feels it. Sometimes I feel like I'm going to explode from how much I love you." Fun fact: the couple waited until their wedding night to consummate their love.
-
3. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum
Ashley and JP were made to last. This cute Bachelorette couple televised their wedding on ABC, exchanging vows in front of 200 guests at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena on December 1, 2012. Family and friends danced until midnight, and yes, "Baby Got Back" played.
-
4. Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter
Trista Rehn was ABC's first Bachelorette, so you can imagine how excited everyone was that her relationship with Ryan Sutter lasted. The couple were paid a cool $1 million to air their December 2003 marriage on television, and the special day (dubbed "Trista & Ryan's Wedding") spanned three episodes, took place at "The Lodge" luxury resort in Rancho Mirage, and was watched by 26 million people. And if you're wondering about Trista's outfit, she wore a $50K pair of diamond and platinum Stuart Weitzman shoes.
-
5. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert
Fear not, couples who don't find love on The Bachelorette—you can get in on that action during Bachelor in Paradise, a slightly silly show that actually leads to some serious relationships. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met and fell in love while filming, and married in January 2016 at the St. Regis Monarch Beach. Roper wore a Galia Lahav gown (which her groom asked be sleeveless), and the wedding aired as part of an ABC special.
-
6. Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul
Lacy Faddoul and Marcus Grodd met on Bachelor in Paradise and also got married on Bachelor in Paradise (because why not?), but sadly the couple didn't last. Plus, Grod claimed their marriage was never legal. Still, it was cute for a while there....