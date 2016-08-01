Looking Back on Bachelor Nation's Most Spectacular Weddings

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette don't have amazing track records for couples staying together, but every now and then a guy and gal find love in a hopeless place and actually get married. And sometimes, said wedding is televised for the world to watch. Actually, scratch that: these weddings are televised almost all the time, because Bachelor Nation couples love their audience almost as much as they love each other.

Let's re-live the reality TV romance, shall we?

