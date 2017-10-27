You Can Honeymoon in This 230-Year-Old Warrior Fortress

When it comes to choosing a honeymoon spot, a lot of couples opt for a week or two spent relaxing on a white sand beach sipping cocktails. And while there is absolutely nothing wrong with seeking peace and quiet after a few hectic months of wedding planning, there are other incredibly romantic places where you and your new husband could find tranquility while exploring a fascinating culture. Enter the brand new Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan, India.

The luxury resort opened its doors in February, and it has a captivating history that goes back 230 years (so it's almost as old as the United States) and it looks like something out of a fairy tale.

Perched on top of a granite hillock, the former fortress was built during Rajasthan’s royal era as an outpost guarding the kingdom of Jaipur against invaders from the North.

Nowadays, it is one of India's most unique heritage properties and it has retained its original structure which, interestingly enough, didn't feature a single 90-degree wall. Inside it has all the amenities of a 21st century luxury resort, and this is what makes it such a rare and one-of-a-kind honeymoon option.

Courtesy Alila Fort Bishangarh

Courtesy Alila Fort Bishangarh

Each of the 59 suites has been designed to make the most of the stunning landscape that surrounds the fort.

Indulge in a couple's massage or another rejuvenating treatment with your S.O. at the property's spa that uses natural ingredients and is inspired by Eurasian and Ayurveda therapy techniques.

But one of our most favorite things about Alila Fort Bishangarh is its proximity to one of India's most beautiful and colorful cities, Jaipur, famous for its Pink Palace.

Courtesy Alila Fort Bishangarh

We don't know about you, but we're already looking into flight options.