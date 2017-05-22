8 Affordable Registry Gifts That Will Give Your Apartment a Luxe Look

Helping you create the newlywed nest of your dreams doesn't have to cost your wedding guests a fortune. In fact, there's no need to choose between luxury and affordability. As proof, we rounded up a list of gifts that look expensive but won't bankrupt your friends and family.
From charming décor to versatile furniture, these budget-friendly picks (several of which are under $50!) will leave your space feeling luxe.
VIDEO: 5 Historical Homes You Can Rent
1. Umbra Prisma Wall Decor Set
Add a modern spin to your walls with this set. Mount them with some leafy plants, or you can even have them strewn across your table for a fresh take on setting the table for your next dinner party.
$30
2. Chilewich Dahlia Placemat, Set of 4
These intricate, lace-inspired placemats are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
$40
3. Sagaform Oval Oak Candle Holder
Sometimes it’s the most simple things that make the biggest difference in a home. This clean, glass and wood candle holder is a chic way to display not just a great white candle, but it also works for a delicate plant or flowers.
$30
4. D.L. & Co. Marble Collection Harvest Moon Candle
One word: marble. This earthy material has a way of making just about anything feel rich.
$32
5. Kassatex Pietra Collection
In keeping with the marble theme… the Kassatex Pietra Collection also features rose gold, making for a few stunning additions to your bathroom.
from $28
6. Mikasa Serenity Teardrop Vase
The Mikasa Serenity Teardrop Vase is just one of those things you’ll have forever. It has a timeless design that will make every flower arrangement look lush with one unique detail—a metallic ring around the rim.
$80
7. Safavieh Emery Barstool
Spruce up your kitchen island or bar with a couple of these cool barstools.
$123
8. Sauder International Lux Bar Cart
We searched far and wide for a beautiful bar cart that won’t break the bank and found the perfect one: the Sauder International Lux Bar Cart. Art deco motifs and gold will make it a standout piece in your living room.
$205