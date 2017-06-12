13 Perfect Clutches for Every Bride

Brides have a lot to take in consideration for their big day. Besides thinking about issues on the larger scale such as venue and catering, it's the small touches that can drive you crazy. Worry about one less thing by keeping small necessities with you: cell phone, mints, lipstick, etc., in a sleek yet all too functional clutch.
Whether you're looking for classic, edgy, bohemian, vintage-inspired, or even your something blue, there's something here for you. Check out the 13 bags below and shop the perfect one for you.
1. Amelia Clutch
Badgley Mischka available at shop.nordstrom.com | $189
2. Jean Mrs.
Available at edie-parker.com | $1,295
3. Beaded Floral Spray Minaudière
Glint available at shop.nordstrom.com | $129
4. Knotted Borsa Mini Bag
No 21 available at avenue32.com | $507 (originally $725)
5. Bella
Available at stuartweitzman.com | $565
6. Jewelled Collection Celeste Buttons Glitter Clutch
Jimmy Choo available at shop.nordstrom.com | $1,001 (originally $1,495)
8. Canteen Wristlet
Whiting & Davis available at shopbop.com | $179 (originally $255)
9. Silva Metal Clutch
From St Xavier available at bloomingdales.com | $108
10. Mulluca
Available at aldoshoes.com | $48
11. Wedding Belles License Plate Clutch
Available at katespade.com | $398
12. Fiona Leather Clutch
Inge Christopher available at shopbop.com | $190
13. Boyd Vanity Clutch
Eddie Borgo available at lyst.com | from $990