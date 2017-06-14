7 Thoughtful Wedding Gifts For Same Sex Couples 

Here, at Zola.com, we champion any, every, and all kinds of love. So we’re super excited to celebrate Pride Month this June and all of our wonderful past, present, and future LGBTQ couples.
To get you in the spirit, we’ve put together a list of our favorite registry gifts that remind us all that love is love.
1. Schott Zwiesel Exclusive Hers & Hers Engraved Forte Champagne Flutes
Cheers to a lifetime of happy with the Hers & Hers Champagne Flutes or His & His Flutes. They’re break, chip, and scratch-resistant, so feel free to take your bubbly beyond the dining table.
$36
2. Oliver Gal Love Neon Sign
Love is in the air (literally) all day and every day when you hang this neon sign in your newlywed home. A warm statement in your entryway, living room, or over the bar. Also a great pop of color in a corner of your home that needs a little love and light.
$340
3. Taschen Mick Rock: The Rise of David Bowie, 1972-1973
Pay tribute to the hero who blurred every line imaginable with the epic book celebrating David Bowie. Your house guests will love flipping through this standout coffee table book.
$70
4. Kate Spade New York Yorkville Neverending Love Story Throw Pillow
Cuddle up during your next Netflix binge-watching session with this luxe linen pillow. This single accent will brighten any neutral-toned couch or seat.
$99
5. Mepra Rainbow Due 5-Piece Place Setting
For your dining table, consider the eye-catching, iridescent Mepra Rainbow Due 5-Piece Place Setting. Chic and unexpected, you and your dinner-party guests can practically taste the rainbow with every bite.
$191
6. Love is Art Intimate Painting Kit Marriage Equality Edition
This kit comes with an adhesive equals sign to put on the canvas prior to painting. Once the paint dries, you remove the equal sign, marking a statement of equality wherever you hang your new artwork.
$76
7. Love & Victory His & His Decanter Set
Calling all whiskey drinkers… Sip your nightcaps neat or on the rocks with the Love & Victory His & His Decanter Set or Hers & Hers Set. This beautiful glassware is a modern take on an old-fashioned bar-cart staple.
$108