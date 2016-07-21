9 Ways to Make Your Wedding Bar Stand Out

A wedding bar is so much more than just a place to get a drink or take a shot. And since one of the elements of good decor is having a focal point, your wedding bar would be perfect for that. Of course, it has to be created with your wedding theme in mind—stylish in design, but also a cool and inviting place where your guests could hang out during the reception.
We reached out to Allison Aronne, wedding producer and partner of Fête NY, to get her best tips on how to make sure your wedding bar is not only functional (no one likes waiting in line at a wedding), but completely stunning in looks, too.
-
1. Ice bar
"From afar it looks like a delicate Lalique glass piece. Guests are always surprised when they feel the bar is actually ice! You can drill holes for bottles to keep them cool."
-
2. Marble bar
"The overall effect is stunning. This is at the New York Public Library. We really thought about the overall space, taking into account that Astor Hall is all white marble, we built an alabaster marble bar that feels like it has always been part of the space."
-
3. Graphic bar
"A graphic bar is unexpected, and can really add an element of personalization and fun! For this bride, a teacher and an artist getting married at a museum, we used her hand-drawn artwork to create a graphic wrap for the bar."
-
4. Corrugated Metal Bar
"We created this bar to have a raw, industrial feel as the event took place in an old airplane hangar. Half of it served as a bar, and the other half, a tapas bar where guests could order off a menu for à la minute tapas. A rectangular bar, such as this one, allows for service on all four sides and is also fantastic for centralizing energy in the room."
-
5. Birch Bar
"Embracing the elements of the environment is always a good idea. We built this bar from the bark of birch trees. It's great for winter weddings."
-
6. DIY bar
"This is an easy DIY project. A simple fabric bar is instantly elevated when you add a ribbon detail. Purchase rolls of grosgrain and satin ribbon and you can create any pattern."
-
7. Hedge bar
"We lined the bar with a freshly-cut boxwood hedge to bring life into a white loft space. Instead of flowers, place lanterns on top to enhance a garden feel. It's a great option for spring!"
-
8. Bamboo bar
"A natural bamboo bar is great for a summer wedding and it is much easier to DIY than it probably looks. Just cover your table with a table cloth, then wrap the front and sides with natural bamboo fencing et voilà."
-
9. Orchid bar
"If you love flowers, this bar would be a great option for your wedding. We were inspired by Christian Dior's Autumn/Winter 2012 Couture Show. Its incredibly chic and sophisticated design, filled with tons of white Phalenopsis Orchids makes for an absolutely stunning decor element."