9 Ways to Make Your Wedding Bar Stand Out

A wedding bar is so much more than just a place to get a drink or take a shot. And since one of the elements of good decor is having a focal point, your wedding bar would be perfect for that. Of course, it has to be created with your wedding theme in mind—stylish in design, but also a cool and inviting place where your guests could hang out during the reception.

We reached out to Allison Aronne, wedding producer and partner of Fête NY, to get her best tips on how to make sure your wedding bar is not only functional (no one likes waiting in line at a wedding), but completely stunning in looks, too.

