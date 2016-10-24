This 86-Year-Old Grandma Slayed on Her Wedding Day

It's never too late to find love—and Millie Taylor-Morrison is proof of that. The 86-year-old beauty recently tied the knot with 85-year-old Harold Morrison, and we're in awe of just how incredible she looked and how enamored the two lovebirds are with each other.

According to The Huffington Post, Millie was a model in the 1950s and designed the purple wedding dress herself. Harold couldn't even hold back tears saw his lady love walking down the aisle on October 16 at Zion Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, in front of 200 people.

"The relationship I—and the rest of the grandchildren—have with my Nana is very special, I can't really put it into words," Khadija Elkharbibi, Millie's granddaughter, told InStyle. "She is the epitome of a beautiful grandmother and person in general."

Turns out Millie and Harold have known each other since the '50s—he was even a guest at her first wedding—and reconnected after having lost touch throughout the years. Millie was previously married for 41 years before her then-husband died in 1992.

"I have always looked up to her and how patient, kind, and graceful she is," Khadija added. "My mother used to tell me that when she was pregnant with me, my Nana told her, 'That is my child, you're just carrying her for me.' But she has a close relationship with all her grandchildren."

Cheers to the lovely couple and wishing them many years of happiness!