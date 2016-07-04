8 Must-Take Photos at a Summer Wedding

Your wedding lasts a day, your photos—a lifetime. That's why it's important to capture all of your big day's most precious moments—from the time you start getting ready with your bridesmaids to your grand exit as husband and wife. We teamed up with Carats & Cake to tap some of the best photographers in the biz for their expert tips. Keep scrolling to see the shots these top wedding photogs wouldn't miss at a summer wedding!
-
1. The Flower Girls and Ring Bearers
"It’s wonderful to observe children at a summer wedding — they tend to feel very free and happy. You can catch great shots of children playing comfortably in their wedding attire, which not only makes for a great image, but a great memory as well.” Leslie Farinacci, Photographer and Studio Coordinator, Fred Marcus Studio
-
2. The Flowers
“Fresh, bright floral arrangements are a must when it comes to summer wedding photography. Bouquets and centerpieces bring weddings to life and truly pop on camera.” Charlotte Jenks Lewis, Owner and Photographer, Charlotte Jenks Lewis Photography
-
3. The Big City Backdrop
“There is something magical about a summer wedding in a big city that allows you the opportunity to use a stunning skyline or a body of water as your backdrop.” Heather KingenSmith, Owner and Lead Photographer, KingenSmith
-
4. The Entrance
“During summer, there are more fun options for grand entrances and exits, from bikes and convertibles to horses.” Kelli Durham, Owner and Photographer, Kelli Durham
-
5. The Sunset
“There is a reason sunsets are referred to as “the golden hour.” The light is at its warmest and most romantic point in the sky. I highly recommend that all my clients make time for sunset photos to take advantage of this most exquisite moment.” Carrie Patterson, Owner and Photographer, Carrie Patterson Photography
-
6. The Bridesmaids
“Finding a fun location to toast your bridesmaids is a great start to your big day. Remember to add those special touches — matching PJ’s, pink champagne, and macarons — all in the same color scheme. They will not only look great in your photo album but editors of bridal magazines and blogs love it, so your wedding might end up being a favorite of theirs.” Jeanann Wilkinson, Owner, J Wilkinson Co Fine Art Photography
-
7. The Grand Exit
“Summer weather is usually amenable to a spectacular exit shot. I especially love sparklers or rose petals for a festive air.” Liz Banfield, Owner and Photographer, Liz Banfield
-
8. The Starlight
"Summer wedding nights are my favorite to photograph. I adore a late-night wedding under the stars when the air is still warm and soft. Cocktails and live music are always a must along with some candles and beautiful twinkle lights." Michelle Beller, Founder and Creative Director, Michelle Beller Photography