6 Unconventional Bachelorette Party Ideas

Bachelorette parties should be fun, but that doesn't mean they have to involve huge quantities of tequila, rowdy bridesmaids, a male stripper, and a terrible hangover the next day. Spring break kind of parties are not everyone's cup of tea, and that's totally normal.
Before you even start planning, sit down and talk to the future bride about what her dream party would look like and start from there. If you want to throw her a surprise bash, reach out to her parents, siblings, even fiancé, to see if they can give you some unique insight into what is it that she really enjoys the most (or maybe did as a kid). If you're still stuck, we asked a few party and wedding planners to give us their most unconventional ideas for a fun and memorable bachelorette party.
VIDEO: 3 Apps That Will Save You Money
-
1. Philanthropy Event
“Who says your bachelorette party has to be all about you,” asks Jen Glantz, founder of Bridesmaid for Hire and author of Always a Bridesmaid (For Hire). “If you're the kind of person who doesn't love the spotlight or the thought of having a weekend partying gets you all hot and bothered (in the wrong way), consider a weekend where you and your girls give back.”
There are so many options you can contribute to a good cause: sign up for a volunteer project or create one yourself.
-
2. Go With Health
“If taking shots of vodka isn't part of your lifestyle, you may want to ditch the party-filled bachelorette party for one that's all about health,” suggests Glantz. “Perhaps take a retreat to a wellness spa, where you can do Yoga, get massages, and indulge in healthy food.”
-
3. Keep it Old School
“Think about bringing the party back to your old school roots. Have a sleepover in your house for your bridesmaids. Bring in nail polish, old rom-coms, and maybe a hair braiding stylist to give you all a hairdo that reminds you of the one you had when you were 12,” says Glantz.
-
4. This means (paintball) war
If you’re the adventurous and extreme sports kind of gal, ask your squad for a round or two of paintball. Sari Mintz of ForYourParty.com has a great suggestion of how to make it feel special. “Ransack your local thrift store for old bridesmaid dresses and then join your crew for a dressed up paintball war,” says Mintz.
-
5. Summer Camp Weekend
“As a girl growing up in small-town Texas, I was a Camp Fire Girl and spent a week every summer at Camp Tesuya,” says Deanna Nash of Deanna Nash Events. “I think a weekend at ‘summer camp’ style bachelorette would be fun—think s'mores by the campfire, staying in bunk-style dorm rooms decorated for a bachelorette weekend, crafts (that could sneakily be used for a DIY wedding details), hikes, pool time, water sports, etc.”
-
6. Amusement park
“Skip the bars and wear your matching t-shirts to your favorite childhood amusement park,” suggests Mintz.
Do some research and see which ones of the sunnier states along the coasts have big theme or amusement parks—that way you can spend some time on the beach, too.