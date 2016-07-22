6 Tips to Help You Write Your Wedding Vows

More and more couples are taking the leap to write their own vows and understandably so—it will make your big day so much more special. Make no mistake—vows are the heart of any wedding and they should be as meaningful as possible.

To help you get started, we teamed up with Carats & Cake and asked their industry experts to share the best tips for acing your wedding vows.

RELATED: 9 Ways to Make Your Wedding Bar Stand Out