6 Tips to Help You Write Your Wedding Vows

More and more couples are taking the leap to write their own vows and understandably so—it will make your big day so much more special. Make no mistake—vows are the heart of any wedding and they should be as meaningful as possible.
To help you get started, we teamed up with Carats & Cake and asked their industry experts to share the best tips for acing your wedding vows.
1. Know Your Audience
“Keep in mind that all of your guests will be hearing your vows and they should feel comfortable with what you will be sharing.” — Melissa Porter, managing partner, Asheville Event Co.
2. Have Fun with It
“Don't be afraid to infuse humor into your vows as your life together is a much about laughter as it is about sincerity.” — Kristin Banta, owner and creative director, Kristin Banta Events
3. Think of it Differently
“Sit down on your own and write your vows as if it is simply a love letter to your partner. Thinking in this mindset as you write will help you speak from the heart.” — Brooke Keegan, owner and creative director, Brooke Keegan Special Events
4. Look to the Future
“Think 25 and 50 years down the line — what kind of promise can you make to each other that will stand the test of time? Those are the kinds of words and sentiments to include in your vows — your wedding ceremony is the kickoff celebration to the rest of your lives together, and your vows will stay with you long after the big day.” — Jacin Fitzgerald, owner and creative director, Jacin Fitzgerald Events
5. Be yourself
"If you're not one to pour your heart out in an emotional waterfall, maybe don't start with your wedding. Be true to yourself and the way you express yourself. Your partner loves you for who you are, so remember to be that person!” — Jessica Petti, operations director, Brooklyn Winery
6. Stay on the Same Page
“If you're worried about one of you speaking longer than the other, set a word count goal, to ensure you'll have similar speaking times. Make sure not to speak longer than two minutes.” — Kate Whelan, owner, Kate Whelan Events