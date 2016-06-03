The 6 Pieces of Jewelry That Every Fashion Blogger Owns

These six go-to pieces are the fine-jewelry equivalent of jeans and T-shirts: totally timeless. Here's how we wear them in fresh, new ways—plus a few suggestions from super-stylist Kate Young.

DAINTY NECKLACE

Think of this as a personal signature, like perfume. Young's one caveat: "Remove it when you put on a gown."

Diamond and 18kt gold, Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co., $3,260; at Tiffany & Co., 800-843-3269.

SLEEK BRACELET

A slender bangle elevates any ensemble, especially when stacked or worn in pairs on opposite wrists.

Pavé diamond and 18kt gold, Tacori, $2,290; tacori.com.

STACKING RINGS

Nothing adds interest to hands like a careful assortment of thin stacking rings. For a truly unique feel, mix old, inherited pieces with new ones, Young advises.

14kt gold, Catbird, $44 each; catbirdnyc.com.

DIAMOND STUDS

While grand anytime, Young loves these especially as a subtle accent for evening with a large bracelet or ring. "Just so the ear isn't bare."

Diamond and 18kt white gold, Finn, $2,165; finnjewelry.com.

PEARL STUDS

Avoid a matronly vibe by working edgier elements, like a moto jacket, into your outfit.

Freshwater cultured pearl and 14kt gold, Honora; $175; honora.com.

HOOP EARRINGS

Fly-girl big is fun, but moderate is more versatile. "They look good with either a casual ponytail or a fancy going-out dress," says Young.

18kt gold, Marco Bicego, $855; marcobicego.com.