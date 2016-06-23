5 Unique Wedding Venues You Need to Book Right Now

You weren’t really seriously considering going with another rustic barnyard location now were you?
1. Blue Lagoon in Iceland
If this photo doesn’t say it all, we don’t know what will. Not only do you have the striking beauty of the Blue Lagoon surrounding you, but their events team can set you up with incredible photographers that are able to turn the best day of your life into artwork like this. Feast on nordic cuisine throughout the weekend and plan a day at the incredible geothermal spa that’s one of the most visited attractions in Iceland. The nearby Silica Hotel features 35 rooms that all offer a private veranda, with breathtaking views of the lava fields.
2. A Hot Air Balloon in Sonoma County
Still searching for something completely out of the norm, after reviewing this list? Saying your vows 65,000 feet above ground in a hot air balloon ought to do the trick. Beyond the completely original photo opp potential with this one, you’ll also be able to say you started your new life on an adventure, instead of in a banquet hall. A great story + all the likes on Instagram? Sign. us. up. Plus, if you book your experience with Up & Away in Sonoma County, you can also plan other fun excursions throughout the weekend for anyone who might be afraid of heights, but not afraid to go wine tasting.
3. Aire Baths In New York City
If you’re planning your nuptials in New York City, consider Aire Baths — a stunning space that’s filled with candlelight and glowing baths inspired by the Greek and Roman pastime. Cocktail hour can be held downstairs in this picturesque setting, with the actual ceremony taking place upstairs in the larger lobby. This venue is also ideal for engagement parties and can fully customize your experience thanks to their in-house events team.
4. A Castle in Ireland
With as many castle options as pubs all over Ireland, the tricky part of planning your wedding there is really just deciding which *modest* abode to go with.
Editor Note: They’re all gorgeous, massive, and will make you feel like a queen. There’s Dromoland — one of the oldest and most famous landmarks dating back to 1543 — that’s just right for the bougie bride with its 5-star appeal. Lisheen, which is a bit on the smaller side with 9 bedrooms that can accommodate twenty guests, but it’s romantic charm and prime location overlooking the rolling green hills make it worth booking. Or, Waterford. The biggest draw for this 16th-century castle hotel (with no shortage of claw-foot tubs in the rooms) is that they are situated on a private island. Oh, and you can tour the House of Waterford Crystal while you’re there and probably pick our your fine china?
5. Treehouse Point in Washington
This setting is basically FernGully meets Twilight in the most romantic way possible. Tree House Point is surrounded by towering trees, lush plants, the sound of the river, and you guessed it — magical treehouses that seriously beat the local Holiday Inn for your guests. If your wedding is on the intimate side (11-80 attendees), this option is perfect for you. There’s also yoga, tai chi, hydrotherapy, and massage services on the property. Did we mention your wedding pics will be epic? Just take a look at this blog.