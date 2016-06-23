5 Unique Wedding Venues You Need to Book Right Now

With as many castle options as pubs all over Ireland, the tricky part of planning your wedding there is really just deciding which *modest* abode to go with.

Editor Note: They’re all gorgeous, massive, and will make you feel like a queen. There’s Dromoland — one of the oldest and most famous landmarks dating back to 1543 — that’s just right for the bougie bride with its 5-star appeal. Lisheen, which is a bit on the smaller side with 9 bedrooms that can accommodate twenty guests, but it’s romantic charm and prime location overlooking the rolling green hills make it worth booking. Or, Waterford. The biggest draw for this 16th-century castle hotel (with no shortage of claw-foot tubs in the rooms) is that they are situated on a private island. Oh, and you can tour the House of Waterford Crystal while you’re there and probably pick our your fine china?