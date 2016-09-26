5 French Wedding Dress Designers You Need to Know

"I think the words that best sum up my philosophy are 'the simpler the better,'" says French wedding blogger Nessa Buonomo. "My aesthetic, and the purpose of my blog are really driven by simplicity and authenticity."
Seven years after Buonomo launched LaMariéeAuxPiedsNus.com, where she writes about bridal style, DIY projects, wedding flowers, and decor, the blog has become extremely popular in France both among the general public and magazine editors. Nessa even published a book, Floral Inspirations, in 2014, and started another blog.
She loves effortless and timeless looks, "dresses that transcend time and will still look amazing in 20, 30 or 60 years." We asked Buonomo to share her favorite French wedding dress designers who epitomize this style philosophy and the result will have you booking a flight to Europe as soon as you're done reading this.
1. DONATELLE GODART
"Donatelle Godart's dresses are made for sassy, uninhibited, and feminine brides. I really love her way of playing with silhouettes. The cuts of her gowns are amazing; they are made out of great fabrics and have very delicate details—and the plunging necklines are beautifully insolent. So French! You can find her dresses in Paris, London and Venice, CA."
2. Lorafolk
"Laura's dresses are casual, feminine, and delicate. Her love for beautiful fabrics and craftsmanship are at the heart of her approach. The embroidered details are amazing. Fun fact—she also designed a flower girl collection which is so lovely! You can shop for her dresses in Paris, London and Brussels."
3. ELISE HAMEAU
"Inspired by the '70s, this Parisian designer creates feminine and timeless wedding dresses. Through fluid lines, emphasized waists, plunging necklines, and daring backs, Elise Hameau designs for the elegant, independent and effortlessly chic bride. She really cares about the fabrics and french craftsmanship.
I really love the way she incorporates a certain boho vibe in her dresses. Plus, her upcoming wool accessories collection is amazing. You can find her dresses in Paris, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brussels, and Tokyo."
4. LAURE DE SAGAZAN
"I love that Laure creates dresses with a comfy and effortless look. There is something very relaxed with a retro vibe in her gowns that makes them very unique. Shop for her dresses in Paris, New York, Tokyo, Rome, London, Madrid, Barcelona, and Brussels."
5. RIME ARODAKY
"She's the edgy French bridal designer. She really has an eye for fashion, bringing sexiness and boldness in her dresses. You can find her dresses in Paris, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Copenhagen, and Brussels."