30 Days of Weddings: The Most-Popular Bridal Beauty Trends on Pinterest

Ask, and Pinterest shall deliver—especially in the wedding planning category. Chances are, you already have your wedding board in progress (hey, whether or not you choose to make this information public is your call), and your entire color scheme and seating chart are already plotted out. The next logical step? Your hair and makeup look, and as usual, Pinterest has your back. Earlier this year, the platform did a deep dive into what brides were searching and pinning, with enlightening results for the beauty category in particular. Scroll down to read all about the top-searched Pinterest wedding beauty trends of 2017.
1. Effortless Updos
Later days, overdone coiff! Since last year, searches in Pinterest for simple, yet polished, options like Chrissy Teigen's have risen 83%.
2. Natural Hair
Girls with natural curls, a la Gugu Mbatha-Raw, have also been finding some serious hair inspo for their wedding hair looks. Searches for wedding styles that showcase natural curls have risen this year by 30% and counting.
3. Pink Eyeshadow
Pink eyeshadow, as seen at Delpozo, is certianly a creative way for brides to see the world through rose-colored lenses. Searches for the petal tone have gone up 43% since last year.
4. Berry Lips
Forget the standard red or nude option—berry lips like the ones at Marchesa have increased in search by 71% this year. Try using your finger to gently press the color into your pout for a just-bitten stained effect.
5. Lip Masks
The most popular bridal beauty skincare product right now? According to the stunning 388% rise in search volume, it's all about lip masks like TonyMoly's ($9 for two; tonymoly.us).