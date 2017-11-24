The 2018 Wedding Trends That We'll Be Seeing Everywhere

Dear brides, if you're tired of hearing that you should try a flower wall at your wedding, we have some good news for you—it looks like the days of this pretty-but-overused decor trend are numbered. Or at least according to Anne Chertoff, wedding trend expert at WeddingWire, who says 2018 will be the year of the ... moss wall.

"As part of the trend towards embracing the outdoors, couples are asking florists to create a moss wall that they can stand in front of when they wed, as a photo booth backdrop, or to frame their wedding cake at the reception. It’s less expensive than a flower wall, and a neutral so it won’t fight the colors of your clothes or the cake," Chertoff told InStyle.

Other decor elements we'll be seeing a lot of in the next 12 months, especially in boho weddings? Dream catchers and crystals.

"Dream catchers can be used as reception décor, hanging above reception tables or the dance floor, or placed on a wall where the couple will recite their wedding vows as a beautiful backdrop," suggested Chertoff. "Crystals can be an accent used on a variety of wedding details, including the wedding cake, place settings, and in the bride’s wedding-day jewelry."

And speaking of cake, you can also bid adieu to overly decorated cakes in bold hues. Chertoff says next year will be all about understated and traditional-looking confectionary with just a pop of color or a standout statement tier.

But the same is not true for the rest of your wedding day menu, as couples are looking for ways to surprise their guests and enhance the dining experience through interactive appetizer stations and bars. "Breads and olives with oil options, craft beer on self-serve taps, and build-your-own sliders are a few ways guests can interact with the menu," suggests Chertoff.

And while a few years ago, the idea of serving grilled cheese sandwiches at a wedding was unthinkable, this is no longer the case, as comfort food classics with decadent ingredients are making their way in 2018.

"Couples want to serve their guests food that they love and that they are sure their guests will too, which is why comfort foods are now one of the most requested food items. Mini versions of tomato soup and grilled cheese, waffles and fried chicken, fancy macaroni and cheese, doughnuts, and cookies are some of the comfort foods we’ll be seeing at 2018 weddings," Chertoff said.

Ok, now we really can't wait for wedding season 2018.