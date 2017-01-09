5 Wedding Invitation Trends That Will Dominate in 2017

Planning your wedding before you get engaged is way more common than you might think. And, no, we are not talking about those cutouts you've been collecting in a folder since you were a kid. Many couples plan their venue, first dance, and, of course, the ring before the question is ever popped.
Zola.com recently surveyed more than 1,000 newlyweds and brides-to-be on pre-engagement and 25 percent of respondents said they shopped around for wedding invites before they even had a ring on it.
We chatted with our friends at Minted to get the scoop on what the biggest invite trends will be in 2017. From metallics to greenery (by way of Pantone’s color of the year), you can expect to see many of these trends mirrored in the most popular registry items of the coming year.
1. Monochrome colors
After choosing your wedding color, look for shades of that color for a beautiful monochromatic look.
Pictured: Fox Trot Wedding Invitations; Engraved Flowers Wedding Invitations; Mist Wedding Invitations.
2. Touches of gold leaf
For the right amount of sophistication, consider pulling metallics into your wedding invitations.
Pictured: Painted Canvas Wedding Invitations; Gilded Shore Wedding Invitations; Sublime Love Wedding Invitations.
3. Pantone's pick—Greenery
If it’s Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2017, then you know it will be coming in hot for wedding invitations.
Pictured: Laurel of Greens Wedding Invitations; Winter Flourish Wedding Invitations; Painted Meadow Wedding Invitations.
4. Organic and wood grain textures
Getting married outdoors? We love the earthy vibes of this nature-inspired theme.
Pictured: Woodland Romance Wedding Invitations; Woodland Wreath Wedding Invitations; Rustic Wooded Romance Invitations.
5. Use of citrus elements
Perfect for a spring or summer wedding - infuse a touch of citrus details to give your invites some zing.
Pictured: Orange Blossoms Wedding Invitations; Summer Love Wedding Invitations; Floral Silhouette Wedding Invitations.