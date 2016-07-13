18 of the Most Popular First Dance Songs to Consider for Your Own Wedding

In case the influx of wedding reception pics on Facebook hasn't tipped you off, we're knee-deep into wedding season – and while some folks are actively avoiding it, others are consumed with planning every detail of their big day, which includes answering the all-important question: "What will your first dance song be?"

According to Spotify data, there are currently more than 6.7 million wedding-themed playlists across the globe, with Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" topping the list of most popular first dance songs at 683 million streams.

The music streaming service released its top 50 first dance songs today – ahead of the most popular wedding weekend of the year – to help almost-newlyweds with their decision to choose a classic, much-loved tune for their first dance as a married couple … and to serve as a sign of what to avoid for unconventional couples looking for something totally unexpected.

The Top 18 First Dance Wedding Songs

1. "Thinking Out Loud" – Ed Sheeran

2. "At Last" – Etta James

3. "You Are the Best Thing" – Ray LaMontagne

4. "All of Me" – John Legend

5. "A Thousand Years" – Christina Perri

6. "Make You Feel My Love" – Adele

7. "I Won't Give Up" – Jason Mraz

8. "Everything" – Michael Bublé

9. "Better Together" – Jack Johnson

10. "Amazed" – Lonestar

11. "Come Away With Me" – Norah Jones

12. "First Day Of My Life" – Bright Eyes

13. "Let's Stay Together" – Al Green

14. "Lucky" – Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat

15. "Can't Help Falling in Love" – Elvis Presley

16. "Marry Me" – Train

17. "Wonderful Tonight" – Eric Clapton

18. "What A Wonderful World" – Louis Armstrong