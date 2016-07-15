15 Celebrity First Dance Songs

Feel free to steal these.
Other than vow exchanges (which render most people weeping), first dances are by far the most romantic part of any wedding. It's a chance for couples to take a moment *just* for each other, and picking the perfect song is a must. Get inspired by the first dance songs these adorable celebrity couples sashayed their night away to.
1. John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette
First dance song: "Forever In My Life" by Prince
Most romantic lyric: "I want to keep you for the rest of my life / you are my savior, you are my light / all that's wrong in my world you can make right / forever I want you in my life."
2. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
First dance song: "Chandelier" by Sia
Most romantic lyrics: "I'm the one for a good time call / phone's blowin' up, ringin' my doorbell / I feel the love, feel the love."
3. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
First dance song: "You and I" by Stevie Wonder
Most romantic lyrics: "Well, in my mind, we can conquer the world / in love you and I, you and I, you and I."
4. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan
First dance song: "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole
Most romantic lyrics: "Well I see skies of blue / and I see clouds of white / and the brightness of day / I like the dark / and I think to myself / what a wonderful world."
5. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
First dance song: "Love Never Fails" by Brandon Heath
Most romantic lyrics: "Love is right here / Love is alive / Love is the way / The truth the life."
6. Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross
First dance song: “Overjoyed" by Stevie Wonder
Most romantic lyrics: "And though you don't believe that they do / they do come true / for did my dreams / come true when I looked at you."
7. Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky
First dance song: "At Last" by Etta James
Most romantic lyrics: "The skies above are blue / my heart was wrapped up in clover / the night I looked at you."
8. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin
First dance song: "Why Shouldn't I ?" by Cole Porter
Most romantic lyrics: "All debutantes say it's good / and every star out in far Hollywood / seems to give it a try / so why shouldn't I?"
9. Kate Middleton and Prince William
First dance song: “Your Song" by Elton John (sung by Ellie Goulding)
Most romantic lyrics: "I hope you don't mind / I hope you don't mind / that I put down in words / how wonderful life is while you're in the world."
10. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince
First dance song: "If There Is Something" by Roxy Music
Most romantic lyrics: "I would do anything for you / I would climb mountains / I would swim all the oceans blue / I would walk a thousand miles."
11. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
First dance song: "A Song for You" by Donny Hathaway
Most romantic lyrics: "I love you in a place where there's no space or time / I love you for my life / your a friend of mine."
12. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan
First dance song: "Last Night On Earth" by Green Day
Most romantic lyrics: "My beating heart belongs to you / I walked for miles 'til I found you / I'm here to honor you / if I lose everything in the fire / I'm sending all my love to you."
13. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman
First dance song: "No One's Gonna Love You" by Band of Horses
Most romantic lyrics: "No one's gonna love you more than I do."
14. Lauren Conrad and William Tell
First dance song: "You're My Best Friend" by The Once
Most romantic lyrics: "Ooh you make me live / whatever this world can give to me / it's you you're all I see."
15. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
First dance song: "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan
Most romantic lyrics: "I could make you happy, make your dreams come true / there's nothing that I would not do / go to the ends of the Earth for you / to make you feel my love."