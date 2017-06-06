13 Ways to Make Your Wedding Reception Unique

Every couple wants their wedding to be special and custom-tailored to their taste and preferences. To achieve that, you often have to work, side by side, with your event designer or wedding planner, and communicate your vision clearly. Don't settle.

Think about what makes you, as a couple, unique—do you both like hiking? Or maybe the first time you both said, "I love you," you were taking a walk at the park? Incorporate elements of those experiences into your wedding decor. Once you know what you want, there are so many ways to translate what you envision into (a beautiful) reality.

VIDEO: How to Set a Table for a Wedding or Dinner

From décor design to custom furniture, we asked 13 wedding pros from the wedding vendor site Carats & Cake to share their tips on how to customize your wedding reception.