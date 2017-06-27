11 Unusual Gifts You Can Register For

Plates. Glasses. Sheets. A vacuum cleaner. These are all (somewhat) registry givens, and rightfully so. Newlywed homes require some basics, and the period between your engagement and wedding is your chance to make sure all your registry bases are covered. Use this time to decide which essentials need upgrading, which need tossing, and which need a nod on your wedding wish list.
Once you’re done talking bath towels and pasta bowls, the real fun begins. We are firm believers in making your registry truly reflect you as a couple. Are you drawn to experiences, electronics, or perhaps some funky décor? Are you planning an adventurous honeymoon that begs for new luggage? Maybe you want a cash fund for dinner at your favorite local restaurant.
Our philosophy is this: if you’re adding personal details to your big day, add wedding gifts that represent your collective taste and interests. That’s where these super unique gifts come in that we swear will blow your guests away.
From a miniature drone and 3D pancake-printing robot to a foosball table and fish hotel, here are some memorable recommendations to get you started. Add a few of these gifts to your registry, and they’ll be sure to get newlywed life off to an even greater start.
1. Spin Ceramics 4-Piece Dropped Cup Set
Why register for your regular cups when you can sip out of something more interesting? The cups are designed to appear as if they were dropped before the clay hardened, resulting in unique grips for each one. Funky.
$175
2. Abyss & Habidecor Mineral Rug
Are you giddy for geodes? Add an Abyss & Habidecor Mineral Rug to your registry to bring unique design and luxury into your bathroom.
$338
3. Umbra Fishhotel Fishbowl
It’s a vase! It’s a storage cube! It’s a… fish hotel? Add some character to your newlywed home with the graphic, glass Umbra Fishhotel Fishbowl.
$40
4. June Intelligent Oven
Take your smart home to the next level with a intelligent oven. It has an elegant design, but its powerful performance truly sets it apart and delivers an unforgettable culinary experience.
$1,495
5. RS#3 Foosball Table
Make your registry a touch more playful with an RS#3 Foosball Table. Indoor and outdoor-friendly, you can be a kid again with your spouse-to-be anytime, anywhere.
$3,900
6. Nanoleaf Smarter Kit
The Nanoleaf Smarter Kit is one of the first lighting systems to work with Siri voice commands. Just say “Siri, turn on my lights” or “Siri, set my lights for date night” and it’s all done.
$100
7. Parrot Minidrone Mambo
This minidrone is sure to fly off your registry (pun intended). This drone has smartphone control and can perform flips with a single touch.
$120
8. Seletti Palace Battistero 11-Piece Breakfast Set
Surprise! This unbelievably unique set opens up into six cups, one milk jug, one sugar bowl, one tray, and one biscuit jar with cover up.
$500
9. PancakeBot 2.0 3D Food Printer
There are pancake makers, and then there’s the PancakeBot 2.0 3D Food Printer. It’s the world’s first 3D food printer capable of printing pancakes. Astronaut-shaped slapjacks for breakfast? Sure.
$299
10. Parrot Pot-Smart Self Watering Flowerpot
Have a green-ish thumb? Add a smart self watering flowerpot to your registry. It automatically adapts to a plant’s natural life-cycle and adjusts water consumption accordingly, giving your plant exactly what it needs.
$150
11. Singtrix Party Bundle Karaoke System
Relive your wedding reception’s greatest hits with a Singtrix Party Bundle Karaoke System. The all-in-one package makes any singer sound pitch perfect, and will liven up every single gathering.
$350