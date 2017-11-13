12 Dresses for the City Hall Bride

Going the non-fuss route of a city hall wedding? That doesn’t mean you should skimp on style for your big day. Whatever your budget, there are many white dress options that are appropriate for a simple ceremony, and will look eternally chic in the pictures that follow.

Stick to refined silhouettes with subtle details that won’t feel over the top. Look for midi and tea length hemlines that are a bit more formal but not as elaborate as a full gown. Comfort is key, so make sure to choose a shape that flatters your figure and you can breath in should you face a case of last-minute jitters.

Find our top 12 dress choices below that are casual but elegant enough for that intimate moment you will remember for a lifetime.