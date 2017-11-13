12 Dresses for the City Hall Bride

Going the non-fuss route of a city hall wedding? That doesn’t mean you should skimp on style for your big day. Whatever your budget, there are many white dress options that are appropriate for a simple ceremony, and will look eternally chic in the pictures that follow.
VIDEO: The Real Cost of Movie Weddings
Stick to refined silhouettes with subtle details that won’t feel over the top. Look for midi and tea length hemlines that are a bit more formal but not as elaborate as a full gown. Comfort is key, so make sure to choose a shape that flatters your figure and you can breath in should you face a case of last-minute jitters.
Find our top 12 dress choices below that are casual but elegant enough for that intimate moment you will remember for a lifetime.
-
1. TIBI Florence ruched stretch-twill mini dress
$495
-
2. Burberry Chanella Lace Midi Dress
$1,895
-
3. STELLA MCCARTNEY Pleated satin dress
$1,745
-
4. ALICE + OLIVIA Dora Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
$485
-
5. French Connection Lula Sheath Dress
$89
-
6. Oscar de la Renta Crochet Ruffle Dress
$4,190
-
7. Draper James Lace Rosslyn A-Line Dress
$295
-
8. The Row Navia A-Line Dress
$1,490
-
9. Herve Leger Striped Flared Dress
$1,540
-
10. See by Chloé Ruffled Lace Midi Dress
$395
-
11. Alexis Anabella Ruched Lace Midi Dress
$660
-
12. ELLERY Kilkenny ruffled crepe mini dress
$750