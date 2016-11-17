10 Unique (and Delicious!) Wedding Cake Alternatives

Wedding traditions are a good thing, but as the old saying goes: Rules are meant to be broken. When I attended my friend's beautiful wedding at the Château d'Igé in France three years ago, she and her husband had the most amazing macaron tower in lieu of the traditional wedding cake and I couldn't help but think how appropriate and refreshingly creative that was (not to mention absolutely delicious).

Even Pinterest agrees—more and more couples are opting out of the multi-tiered cake and going for something equally tasty and crowd-pleasing but more personalized and fitting to the kind of ceremony they are having. Below are 10 wedding cake alternatives to consider adding to your special day menu.

Cupcakes

The dessert corner for the win.🙌🏻🍰🍪 A photo posted by Abbie Tyler (@abbietylerphoto) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:40am PST

First of all, we haven't met one single person who doesn't like cupcakes, mkay?! A dessert table arranged with different kinds of cupcakes will be a total winner at your barn celebration.

Macarons

A sunny macaron Wednesday with flowers from @bloemenmeisjes.com_ 💖 Wondering why there is no macaron emoticon yet? I think there should be one, don't you 😊? A photo posted by Marieke de Korte (@sweet.appetite) on Oct 5, 2016 at 12:28am PDT

Jetting off to Europe for an intimate wedding with your closest friends and family? Then consider a colorful macaron tower to make your big day even sweeter.

Cake pops

Cake pops anyone? 🙌🏻😍 #regram @tortikannuchka #weddingdessert A photo posted by InStyle Weddings (@instyle_weddings) on Oct 3, 2016 at 7:36am PDT

For those of you who still want to go the old-fashioned cake route, may we suggest bite-sized cake pops? You can have them made in different flavors so you're not just getting a taste of one kind of cake. Genius, we know.

Chocolate bonbons

"Bring they with them jewels / From the sunset lands? / What are these they scatter / With such lavish hands?" -Henry Timrod A photo posted by Catherine George Cakes (@catherinegeorgecakes) on Aug 30, 2016 at 5:27am PDT

The perfect dessert for a chic, urban celebration.

Mini tartlets

Having a vineyard wedding in wine country? Tartlets are a French classic so delicious no one will even think of asking you for cake.

An assortment of pies

The sweetest part of getting married? ....Pie. The answer is always pie. #weddingpie #piebar 📷 @the_woodstocker A photo posted by Pie Bar (@pie_bar) on Jun 6, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

Gettng hitched in romantic Charleston? Then opt for a dessert table filled with an assortment of locally-baked pies.

Ice cream sandwiches

Let's be honest—we'd all much rather have ice cream at a summer wedding than a heavily-frosted vanilla cake.

Strawberry towers

Chocolate-covered strawberries? Who can say "no" to that?!

Cheese cake

This cheese 'cake' is what (our) dreams are made of 😍 #regram @lamarieeauxpiedsnus | 📷 @sophiedelaveau A photo posted by InStyle Weddings (@instyle_weddings) on Sep 14, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

And we mean that literally—rounds of cheese on top of each other make the perfect "cheese cake" to complement your vineyard wedding.

Mini dessert cups

If you ask us, everything "mini" is a good idea, because that way your guests can taste different kinds of dessert flavors.