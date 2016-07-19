10 Picturesque Vineyard Wedding Venues

Vintage, rustic, and romantic: Brooklyn Winery is a great option for those in the Manhattan/Brooklyn area. Have your wedding in a fully-functioning, close-to-home winery in an 8,000 square foot space in Williamsburg. Your guests will view the floor-to-ceiling barrels of wine at barrel cocktail tables with a vintage vibe throughout. Nuptials will take place in the Atrium and all decor is carefully chosen by the winery’s design team, with the entire space available to you on your special day.

Wedding Season: Year round, except for mid-September through October, smaller weddings hosted in November and December

Address: 213 N 8th St., Brooklyn, New York; bkwinery.com

Lodging: Greater New York City area; recommends hotels in Williamsburg

Venues: Entire space made available, including the Atrium, Parlor Room, Harvest Room and Main Bar

Guest Count: 100 - 165