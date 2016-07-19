10 Picturesque Vineyard Wedding Venues

If you imagine the rustic, countryside, overlooking mountains with perfect white clouds-type wedding, a vineyard wedding is the right move for you. Check out these swoon-worthy vineyards for your big day… just don’t spill wine on your dress!
1. Brooklyn Winery
Vintage, rustic, and romantic: Brooklyn Winery is a great option for those in the Manhattan/Brooklyn area. Have your wedding in a fully-functioning, close-to-home winery in an 8,000 square foot space in Williamsburg. Your guests will view the floor-to-ceiling barrels of wine at barrel cocktail tables with a vintage vibe throughout. Nuptials will take place in the Atrium and all decor is carefully chosen by the winery’s design team, with the entire space available to you on your special day.
Wedding Season: Year round, except for mid-September through October, smaller weddings hosted in November and December
Address: 213 N 8th St., Brooklyn, New York; bkwinery.com
Lodging: Greater New York City area; recommends hotels in Williamsburg
Venues: Entire space made available, including the Atrium, Parlor Room, Harvest Room and Main Bar
Guest Count: 100 - 165
2. Keswick Vineyards
Have your wedding at Keswick Vineyards, an estate steeped in history from the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. Like Pippin Hill, Keswick is right outside of Charlottesville, giving you and your guests access to historical landmarks, restaurants, and conveniently located hotels. A picturesque white house with black shutters looks out on rows and rows of grapevines with a backdrop of mountains. You can choose your caterer, have access to bridal and groom suites, and work directly with the owner, Cindy Shornberg, to make your wedding dream happen.
Wedding Season: April through early November
Address: 1575 Keswick Winery Dr., Keswick, Virginia; keswickvineyards.com
Lodging: Keswick Hall; local Inns and hotels
Venues: Outdoor venue, Sperry Tent, several outdoor locations for ceremony
Guest Count: 200 maximum
3. Wolffer Estate
Get married in a gazebo overlooking 55 acres of vineyards, with dinner on the terrace and dancing in a Tuscan-style Tasting Room. Wolffer Estate provides wine at a discounted rate to parties and all-inclusive packages for catering, staff, bar, rentals, flowers, and more. You may also choose vendors from a preferred list.
Wedding Season: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
Address: 139 Sagg Road, PO Box 9002, Sagaponack, New York; wolffer.com
Lodging: Suggests accommodations in surrounding area
Venues: Main winery
Guest Count: 175 maximum
4. Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards
Celebrate your wedding amongst mountains and rolling hills at Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards. Set along the Monticello Wine Trail, Pippin Hill offers on-site catering of farm-to-table cuisine and provides all of the essentials with your rental, including set up equipment and tableware - it’s a one-stop shop. The bridal party has exclusive access to the Bridal and Groom Suites, the Granary, Veranda and Ceremony Lawn, and the whole property is yours after 5 p.m. when the tasting room closes to the public.
Wedding Season: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
Address: 5022 Plank Road, North Garden, Virginia; pippinhillfarm.com
Lodging: Downtown Charlottesville; Pippin Hill suggests the Oakhurst Inn or the Boar's Head Inn
Venues: The Granary, The Veranda, The Tasting Room, The Ceremony Lawn, The Ceremony Veranda
Guest Count: 125-250, special accommodations for parties of 50 or less
5. Bedell Cellars
Set amongst rolling vineyards and with a customizable open layout, Bedell Cellars makes a lovely venue for an outdoor wedding. You may choose from a list of premium caterers that will take care of everything from finger food to forks, while the Bedell staff will assist with anything from calligraphy to photography. Bedell is one of the North Fork’s critically-acclaimed wineries and specializes in white wines and rosé for their weddings. The venue is rented for a six-hour window in which the property is closed to the public.
Wedding Season: Middle of May through beginning of October
Address: 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, New York; bedellcellars.com
Lodging: No on-site lodging
Venues: Tasting room with deck area, apple orchard and west lawn available for ceremonies and cocktails
Guest Count: 200 maximum
6. Stone Tower Winery
Stone Tower Winery just recently added two new buildings to its premises and plans to double its 55 acres in the next few years, making it a vast and spectacular winery for your rustic vineyard wedding. You can perform your nuptials in the Harvest Barn or rent out the entire Vineyard View Ballroom, complete with oak barrels, stone flooring and an extensive view of the property.
Wedding Season: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
Address: 19925 Hogback Mountain Road, Leesburg, Virginia; stonetowerwinery.com
Lodging: No on-site lodging; Loudoun County and Leesburg highly suggested
Venues: The Vineyard View Ballroom and The Harvest Barn
Guest Count: 230 maximum
7. Chalk Hill Estate
A sprawling, 1244 acres, Chalk Hill Estate is fully customizable for your wedding day. Set in the foothills of the Mayacamas Mountain Range, this grand site offers up the perfect California wedding. A full-service wedding planner is available and the winery offers up four decades of wine expertise and an on-site culinary team. Have your wedding inside the Estate Pavilion with its windows offering a view of the whole estate and valley, or sit outside and be in it!
Wedding Season: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
Address: 10300 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg, California; chalkhill.com
Lodging: No on-site lodging; Hotel Les Mars, a Relais & Chateau boutique hotel less than fifteen minutes from the estate
Venues: Indoor and outdoor Pavilions, Estate Chapel
Guest Count: 25 - 400+
8. Willamette Valley Vineyards
With many venue possibilities that can be rented individually or combined, Willamette Valley Vineyards can suit your every wedding need. Have your wedding outside on the lawns and head into the barrel room and courtyard for large parties, or the Founder’s or Pinot Rooms for more intimate affairs. Enjoy Oregon’s world class Pinot Noir and dance the night away!
Wedding Season: May - September
Address: 8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, Oregon; wvv.com
Lodging: Two winery suites available
Venues: Founder’s Room, Pinot Room, Barrel Room and Courtyard, Orville Roth Barrel Cellar and the Lawns
Guest Count: 250 maximum
9. Youngberg HIll
Youngberg Hill provides great wine and spectacular views for a romantic wedding. With a new event center that can be indoor or outdoor and seat over 350 guests, this is a great place for large weddings. There is an on-site Inn with five king suites and four queen guest rooms, complete with lovely views and quick access for the wedding party. The vineyard also provides an elopement package for a simple, but perfect wedding day.
Wedding Season: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
Address: 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon; youngberghill.com
Lodging: On-site Youngberg Hill Inn, 9 bedrooms
Venues: Indoor/outdoor Event Center, small ceremonies may take place by the Oak Tree at the top of the hill
Guest Count: 350 maximum
10. Wolf Mountain Vineyards and Winery
Wolf Mountain Vineyards and Winery has over 40 years of hospitality experience and will ensure every detail of your wedding is as you wish. They offer three styles of weddings depending on receptions, Heavy Hors d’oeuvres, Buffet Dinner, or Seated Dinner. The ceremony will take place on the covered pavilion, and the bridal party has access to the Dressing Room. Wolf Mountain provides all chairs, set up and cutlery, as well as decorations for the ceremony. A four-hour evening slot is offered for weddings, giving you the perfect opportunity to see the sun set over the North Georgia Mountains.
Wedding Season: March - November
Address: 180 Wolf Mountain Trail, Dahlonega, Georgia; wolfmountainvineyards.com
Lodging: Hotels in surrounding area; one guest cottage
Venues: Vineyard Pavilion
Guest Count: 200 maximum