10 of the Most Stunning Places Celebs Have Honeymooned

In the market for a honeymoon spot? Please empty out your childhood piggy bank, because we're rounding up some *seriously* to-die-for celebrity honeymoon locations that will have you dreaming of white sands and sun tans — from Beyoncé and Jay Z's trip to Paradise Valley to William and Kate's hang-session in the Seychelles.
(Also, head's up for people who aren't engaged: You can totally treat yourself to a vacation without putting a ring on it).
1. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Aniston and Theroux jetted off to Bora Bora after their top secret wedding, where they stayed at the Four Seasons Resort with friends like Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman. Except for the fact that Justin almost drowned while scuba diving (true story!), it was a super romantic trip.
2. Beyoncé and Jay Z
Before Becky with the Good Hair came along and tried to ruin everything, Beyoncé and Jay Z honeymooned in gorgeous Paradise Valley, Arizona, where they stayed at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain. Those views cannot be beat (nor can that spa).
3. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
After getting hitched in Florence, Kim and Kanye peaced out to Cork, Ireland and stayed in a casual castle. The couple hunkered down at Castle Martyr Resort, a 5-star hotel that's actually pretty reasonably priced in the grand scheme of things (think $500 euro a night instead of $5k).
Bloom and Kerr booked it over to Anguilla to celebrate their nuptials, and stayed at the Viceroy. And get this: Miranda also managed to sneak in a Victoria's Secret shoot, as ya do.
5. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Before they consciously uncoupled, Gwyneth and Chris spent their honeymoon at the Esperanza Resort on Mexico's Baja Peninsula, where rooms cost $1K per night. Compared to some of the other rates on this list, this seems pretty reasonable.
6. Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson
Beyoncé's little sister vacationed in Bahia, Brazil, after marrying her husband, Alan Ferguson, in a truly gorgeous wedding. The pair stayed at the historical and ultra-charming UXUA Casa Hotel & Spa in Trancoso, which runs at about $1,300 per night for its nicer suites.
7. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
These lovebirds spent some post-nuptial downtime chilling in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, where they stayed at the The Four Seasons Punta Mita Resort — more specifically, in one of the presidential suites. We want to go to there.
8. Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton spent their honeymoon in The Republic of Seychelles, which — FYI — is a group of 115-islands east of Africa. The royal duo reportedly chilled at North Island, a swanky fleet of villas that costs close to 5,000 euro per person, per night. Seems reasonable, right?
9. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
JT and his bride jetted off to Tanzania for a luxe African safari, and stayed at the Sasakwa Lodge, which might just be the most gorgeous place on earth. At least if you're someone who enjoys infinity pools, which clearly everyone is. The price? Oh, ya now, just $90K per week for their bigger spreads.
10. Megan Fox and Brian Autin Green
Megan Fox and Brian Autin Green took a blissed out vacation on Hawaii's Big Island to celebrate their love, where they stayed at the Four Seasons resort and (according to a hotel employee) got "a variety of [spa] treatments all day long." #TheFabLife.