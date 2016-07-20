10 Crucial Items That Should 100% Be In Your Wedding Day Survival Kit

To avoid every possible day of disaster, do NOT leave home without these 10 products.
1. De-Puffing Eye Balm
Whether you got zero sleep or all the sleep (but have been a nervous wreck since oh, 5 a.m.), there’s one thing you absolutely want to avoid on the big day and that’s puffy eyes. Stash a calming balm in your bag, or store it in the suite fridge for a refreshing icy chill and apply regularly right up until it’s time to start the 4-hour makeup process. We like Kate Sommerville’s version for its soothing goat milk ingredient, which hydrates and revitalizes tired peepers.
Kate Somerville | $48
2. Makeup Setting Spray
This miracle worker will keep your perfectly primped face in place all day and night, even when you get all teary eyed reading your wedding day card, saying your vows, listening to the speeches, dancing with Dad, you get the point…
Urban Decay | $30
3. A Deodorant That Won’t Quit
Stress sweat is not a good look so make sure you have a strong antiperspirant on-hand at all times. Mitchum has one of the best formulas out there (they promise not 24-hour, but 48-hour protection) in a shake and spray can, which won’t leave lines like sticks can.
$6
4. Anti-Humidity Spray
If your nuptials are taking place during a hot month, or in a tropical climate, make sure you have anti-humidity spray nearby. The last thing you want is your ‘do falling flat or frizzing up.
Oribe | $22
5. Minty-Flavored Gloss
Chewing gum throughout the day (or on the night of) can make you gassy and look tacky in pics. Sure, you should stash a couple of mints in your brassiere, but chances are you will be applying a lip product more often than not, so kill two bridal birds with one stone and make it minty one. This VS gloss can be applied directly over your lipstick and it adds mega shine.
Victoria's Secret | $10
6. Translucent Powder Blotting Papers
Most blotting papers just absorb oil, but these little guys are actually infused with translucent powder to help mattify skin without disturbing your makeup. Lifesaver.
E.L.F. | $5
7. Blister Stick
Unless your "something old" is your shoes, you’re going to need this. Scrappy sandals are your feet’s worst enemy when they’re new, so apply a friction stick before hitting the dance floor.
$5.50
8. SPF
If your wedding is destination, or you’re going to be outside a lot, do NOT forget about regular SPF applications. A nasty sunburn will not take to photos kindly. La Prairie’s lightweight SPF 50 version protects and treats, plus it can be worn over your regular moisturizer and other skin care products.
La Prairie | $185
9. Makeup Remover Wipes
You can’t have enough of these laying around on your wedding day. From fixing smudges and overly applied self tanner, to wiping up impromptu champagne spills on the makeup counter — they are your best weapon of defense.
$6
10. Miscellaneous Extras That Mean Everything
Shout wipes/Tide pen, a sewing/nail kit, double-sided tape, safety pins, Aspirin, band aids, tissues, clear nail polish, hairspray, bug spray, eyelash glue, and maybe a nip or two for liquid courage.