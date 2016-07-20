10 Crucial Items That Should 100% Be In Your Wedding Day Survival Kit

Chewing gum throughout the day (or on the night of) can make you gassy and look tacky in pics. Sure, you should stash a couple of mints in your brassiere, but chances are you will be applying a lip product more often than not, so kill two bridal birds with one stone and make it minty one. This VS gloss can be applied directly over your lipstick and it adds mega shine.

Victoria's Secret | $10