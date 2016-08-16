11 Geek Chic Wedding Ideas For the Nerdy Couple

Because your wedding day should be the day you let your nerd flag fly!
Weddings are a time of great celebration, and also serve as a great moment to reflect the bride and groom's personalities as much as they can.
Whether it be the centerpieces, cake, or attire, adding a little personalization will go a long way to let guests see a side of the happy couple they love to share—and when it comes to the geeky couple, a few nerd-inspired pieces will help the duo embrace their love for something other than their spouse.
Check out these 11 ways to add a little geek chic to any wedding day.
-
1. A Half-Traditional, Half-Geek Wedding Cake...
Featuring logos or emblems from a favorite show or fictional character, natch. We love this Batman-inspired masterpiece by Dream Day Cakes.
-
-
3. A Deliciously Nerdy Signature Cocktail...
To get attendees in the mood! This recipe courtesty of Nerd And Nomsense is delish.
-
4. Fantastical Table Decor...
To transform guests to another realm. This gorgeous table was photographed by Q S Photography.
-
5. Harry Potter-Inspired Escort Cards...
For the guests who aren't afriad of the Sorting Hat. We got this idea from BG Productions via offbeatbride.com.
-
6. And Harry Potter-Inspired Table Cards...
Because there's nothing more geek chic than table cards named after magical destinations. We discovered these from BG Productions via offbeatbride.com.
-
7. Superhero Lapel Pins...
To keep a passion close! We recommend this Captain America boutonniere from frittsrosenow.com.
$30
-
8. Or Motherboard Boutonnieres...
Because nothing says "proud nerd" quite like wearing a computer on your chest, amiright?
$25
-
9. An Elven Headpiece...
To add a bit of fantasy to the overall look. You can get yours from Thyme2Dream on Etsy.
$39.20
-
10. Steampunk Hair Fascinators...
For a little bit of character. Complete your hairstyle with this beauty, courtesy of Jess Kristen Crafts.
$60
-
11. Comic Book Garter Belts...
For an added surprise! How cute are these from Geeky Garters on Etsy?!
$23