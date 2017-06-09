10 Non-Bridal White Dresses You Can Wear for Your Wedding

Finding the perfect dress for your wedding day can be extremely overwhelming as well as costly. If stuffy bridal salon visits and nightmarish sample sale lines aren't your thing, try buying straight from the runway.
Many great designers offer beautiful dresses and signature silhouettes in white that can be worn as bridal. Head to your local department store for options right off-the-rack or shop your favorite go-to designer websites and have pieces delivered straight to the comfort of your home.
Whether you are looking for something classic, bohemian, or modern we have round up a few of our favorites designers that offer great options made for the modern bride and any wedding scenario. One more check off your to-do list!
1. SELF-PORTRAIT
This gown is perfect for the bride looking for simplicity and elegance. A darling grosgrain ribbon tied at the waist nods to the retro, while the beautiful cutout back brings a bit of modernity.
Self Portrait | $1,280
2. CAMILLA AND MARC
This simple slip dress channels the minimalism of a 90’s bride. Dainty straps and a slight cowl neckline update the silhouette for a contemporary look.
Camilla and Marc | $550
3. ALICE MCCALL
This dreamy dress was made for a casual outdoor ceremony. A flattering fit and peek-a-boo lace fabrication make this a great choice for the non-traditional bride.
Alice McCall | $189 (originally $420)
4. NEEDLE & THREAD
This tulle gown is entirely luxurious featuring delicate crystal beading and floral embroidery on the bodice. A beautiful full skirt will have you dancing the night away in style.
Needle & Thread | $550
5. ROKSANDA
This sleek shift number is ideal for a small City Hall ceremony, yet has enough flavor to pack a punch at an evening gathering post nuptials with close friends and family. Try pairing with a sophisticated mask veil in netting for a little extra glamour.
Roksanda | $2,275
6. ZIMMERMANN
The gorgeous medley of textures makes this dress the perfect option for a Bohemian bride. The ankle grazing hemline is idyllic for a beach setting when paired with an elegant sandal.
Zimmermann | $1,121
7. VICTORIA BECKHAM
A clean sweetheart neckline and body-con silhouette will truly emphasize your best assets. It is the timeless choice for a modern bride.
Victoria Beckham | $2,520 (originally $4,200)
8. JOHANNA ORTIZ
For the fashionable bride, this dress features plenty of personality. Dramatic ruffles, shirred bustier detailing, and dainty cutouts feel festive and feminine for the big event.
Johanna Ortiz | $3,049
9. ULLA JOHNSON
Tiers of ruffles feel fresh and romantic in an understated Swiss dot lace made from 100% cotton. You will be floating on cloud nine the entire day.
Ulla Johnson | $750
10. PHILOSOPHY DI LORENZO SERAFINI
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini | $750 (originally $1,250)