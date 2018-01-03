Dream Big Sweepstakes: Thank You

Thanks for entering!

Want another chance to win?

Enter Now at Real Simple

More Great Stories
8 Best Luxury Mascaras
What Every Beginner Needs to Have in Their Makeup Kit
Find the Perfect Cut for Your Face Shape
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchasing does not improve your chances of winning. The Dream Big Sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 18 or older. Void outside the United States, in Puerto Rico, and wherever else prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 AM ET on 3/01/18 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 11/30/18. Drawings held on/about 6/14/18, 9/14/18 and 12/14/18. Click here for Sweeps Facts and Official Rules. Sponsor: TI Media Solutions Inc., 225 Liberty St., New York, NY 10281.
Privacy Policy | Rules | Facts | Your California Privacy Rights | Terms of Use

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!